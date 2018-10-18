'I will win' - Martin O'Neill guarantees Euro 2020 qualification in bullish post-match exchange

They are the words that will follow Martin O'Neill through the rest of Ireland's attempt to make Euro 2020.

In mounting a strong defence of his tenure as he reflected on the UEFA Nations League loss to Wales, a bullish O'Neill delivered two lines to accompany his confident prediction that qualification will be achieved.

"I will win," he declared.

Why? "Because I'm good."

If there was a microphone there, the 66-year-old would have dropped it and left the stage.

It really is hard not to be struck by the Derryman's self-belief when it comes to discussing his own standing. He bristles at any line of questioning that hints at weakness.

Tuesday was a low moment. Ireland are now five competitive matches without a win, and there were some boos at full-time. Players sunk to the ground with the look of beaten men.

O'Neill's defiance was at odds with the feel around Ballsbridge.

In a corridor down from the main press conference room, he stridently dealt with queries about the likely drop to third-seed status, and the impact of a miserable autumn on the confidence of his group and possibly even the confidence of his employers.

The references to his European Cup success as a player and his various achievements in club football as a manager might be repetitive, but they're the explanation for that assuredness. "I don't think I could have made a career out of management if I didn't have hunger and determination, the same approach I had as a professional player," he said, with a nod to that.

The results and the bulk of recent performances present an alternative image of Ireland's health, but there can be no denying that O'Neill's CV allows him to speak with authority about football.

And this is the problem when it comes to expecting that the FAI will hold him to account for a drop off in performances - and that's leaving the obvious financial angle to one side.

There is something comical about imagining a scenario where O'Neill finds himself in front of the FAI's brains trust defending his position.

He has a very strong personality, so much so that Roy Keane falls in line. It's not brash, in the way that Sam Allardyce might be perceived. There is a steeliness about it, though, and it would require a strong character to tackle O'Neill on his firm conviction that he remains the best man for this gig.

He is employed by the FAI board which consists of CEO John Delaney and his long-serving sidekicks, the majority of whom have been seated around the top table for more than a dozen years.

There would be pay-per-view potential in the prospect of the 'I will win' version of O'Neill sitting in front of the great survivors to fight his case - in the unlikely event they decided to put the squeeze on. They wouldn't need to dish out the freebies if tickets went on sale for that showdown.

It all comes back to the top brass who have no reason to fear for their own roles.

They received criticism from an unlikely source this week, with ex-Ireland captain Andy Townsend weighing in with his view on the Abbotstown hierarchy.

"There needs to be a regime change at the very top of Irish football," Townsend told 2FM radio.

"That is the area that needs to change... because that is a boys' club. It's a job for the boys that run the game here. If you try to get rid of any of them, you are doing well."

With his strong words, Townsend perhaps waved goodbye to his future prospect on the FAI ambassadorial circuit - quite a few internationals of recent vintage are on that ticket and could be found at last summer's Festival of Football doing their bit for the image of the association.

The drive for radical change will only ever come from respected figures within football highlighting the staleness of governance that would dampen faith in the decision-making process.

In other countries, the technical director has an input in the performance of the senior side but the FAI's high performance chief Ruud Dokter has a say over every team apart from the MNT (that's the Men's National Team in FAI email jargon).

The FAI eschewed the temptation to bring in directors from outside their committee structure on to their board. It all adds to a curious dynamic.

To compensate for deficiencies created by longer-term mistakes, the FAI strategy over the past decade has switched back towards relying on a marquee manager to work the oracle.

They don't just hire these people; they effectively thank them for deeming Ireland worthy of their presence.

O'Neill had spoken in the summer about adopting an enthusiastic approach to the task at hand, yet he consistently reverts back to what Ireland are lacking.

"We do need good players; we have a couple," said O'Neill, before confirming that attempts to unearth fresh options through the eligibility rules are ongoing.

"In the scheme of things, it would have been fantastic if we could have players from not too far away."

He might have a point about the player pool, and it has been enthusiastically embraced in the coverage of the Irish side across the water, yet there is a negative undertone that brings back memories of Giovanni Trapattoni who always seemed to be amused by any delusions of grandeur.

O'Neill did assert that he consistently questions himself, and that's just as well. It's difficult to see where the pressure is going to come from otherwise.

'I'll be ready and we'll go through'

Late on Tuesday night, Martin O'Neill gave an extremely confident prediction about Ireland's Euro 2020 prospects in a discussion with daily newspaper reporters. This is an abridged version of the key section.

QUESTION: Are you hurting?

ANSWER: Every single defeat I've ever had, I've hurt. I think it's hurting the players as well too, so that's some sort of encouragement.

QUESTION: How tough is third seed status?

ANSWER: We were fourth seeds in the World Cup and we got through to the play-offs. I don't think it will make a significant difference.

QUESTION: You've had great times with Ireland. Is this the biggest challenge you've faced?

ANSWER: Of course, absolutely. It's definitely a challenge and it's a challenge I'm up for.

QUESTION: When do you think you can deliver?

ANSWER: I'll win.

QUESTION: You've never shirked responsibility ... or belief in your own capabilities

ANSWER: I actually don't think I have, believe it or not. Regardless of what people think, I've never shirked the responsibility. I've never really turned on my players. Not that I need to, not for the effort they put into the games, which is phenomenal. We're short of some things but in terms of spirit, drive and determination, it's there. We can turn the corner.

QUESTION: You have those qualities?

ANSWER: I'll win, I'll win ... We'll have people ready for the games (next year). I'll be ready and we'll go through, simple as that.

QUESTION: We'll go through to the Euros?

ANSWER: Yes.

QUESTION: You're saying that now?

ANSWER: Absolutely.

QUESTION: What gives you that optimism?

ANSWER: Because I'm good.

