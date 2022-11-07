| 11.6°C Dublin

‘I was treated as an outsider as Ireland boss, a figure you hate’ – Martin O’Neill

Martin O'Neill's reign as during a Republic of Ireland manager ended in 2018. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Steven Beacom

Martin O’Neill says he felt he was treated as an “outsider” and a “Northerner” when he was manager of the Republic of Ireland.

The subject is one of many addressed in O’Neill’s new autobiography On Days Like These – which he has written himself – and in an interview, the Co Derry man outlined his belief that for some elements of the Irish media, his “persona didn’t seem to fit”.

