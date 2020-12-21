'I was the same when I went in, I didn't win for eight games' - McCarthy calls on FAI to 'keep faith' with Kenny

Mick McCarthy believes the FAI need to "keep faith" with his successor as Ireland manager, Stephen Kenny, and give him the time which McCarthy was afforded in his first spell as manager of the national side.

McCarthy, currently in charge of Cpyriot side APOEL, left his post as Ireland boss in April, being denied the chance to take charge of the side in the Euro 2020 playoff due to a delay relating to Covid-19.

And while McCarthy admits he wanted to be in charge for the Euros, he accepted the handover and wished Kenny well.

“I think they have got to put faith in him but it's results based," McCarthy told the Paddy Power podcast.

"Performances were good [under Kenny] but we all know that results are, ultimately, what will define you. If it is a campaign where you’re saying, ‘Right, we’re doing this and we’re going to change it around and we’re going to bring those Under-21s in that were doing so well and we’re going to have to start again’, then quite clearly you absolutely need time to do that.

"If it is absolutely results based then you need to win games. I know Stephen will be worried about it, I'd be worried about it, I was the same when I went in [in 1996], I didn't win for eight games. Stephen is following me, I was following Jack, that was a tough old job, he'd just been to two World Cups and a European Championships.

"It was difficult, you had all those players leaving, I ended up bringing Ian Harte in, Robbie Keane, Gary Breen, Damien Duff, Richard Dunne, there was a new wave coming in and I got good grace and favour to try and change the team. Ultimately it was a success but it took two qualifying campaigns."

He added: “I already knew that my replacement was lined up and it wasn’t what I wanted, but I was willing to accept it to do that job again and have a chance to get into the Euros. Especially, when part of the European Championships were going to be in Dublin. It was worth it to do it for those 19 months, just to get the opportunity to do it again."

