'I was so proud' - Paul McGrath on the emotional moment where Jack Charlton remembered him

Paul McGrath says he was 'so proud' of the moment where former Ireland manager Jack Charlton remembered him in a documentary about his life.

Finding Jack Charlton looks back on the World Cup winner's life in football, as well as his time in management and his final years with dementia, and was shown on Virgin Media last week.

Former Ireland captain Andy Townsend produced the documentary, which featured contributions from legendary figures such as Niall Quinn and Packie Bonner.

In one heartbreaking scene, Charlton tells his wife Pat that he can't remember the affection that Irish supporters have for him. She explains that he could no longer remember his storied football life due to the progression of dementia.

However, in a touching moment, as Jack Charlton watches footage on a laptop of one of his legendary former players, he has a moment of clarity and says: 'Paul McGrath!'

Writing in his Sunday World column, the former Ireland defender gave his reaction to the emotional scene that touched the heart of every Irish fan.

"I would like to thank all the people who got in touch to say how much they enjoyed my contribution to the Jack Charlton documentary," McGrath said.

I really enjoyed my modest part in the making of it, and fair dues to my old Ireland captain Andy Townsend for all the work he put into it.

"Many people said it was a lump in the throat moment for them when Jack looked at his laptop and saw me and named me.

"I was so proud too. But afraid that the next thing that might happen was that Jack would then fling the lap-top at the wall as all the trouble I caused him over the years came back to him.

"He didn’t of course, and it was a wonderful TV programme that raised a massive amount of money for dementia research.

"Well done Andy, I’m delighted I was able to help you. Well done also to Pat Charlton and all her family for the way they helped put the programme together as their beloved Jack faded away from them.

"It was a worthy way to remember a great man, one to whom I owe so much."

