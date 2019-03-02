'I was in the wrong place at the wrong time, being silly' - Reformed James Collins eyes Ireland call

This March, he might just have better things to be doing.

If the Luton striker gets a call-up from Mick McCarthy next Thursday, it will be the biggest step forward in his mission to ensure that he only makes the news pages for the right reasons.

Three years after his lowest moment, he's in contention for what would represent a career high.

He actually couldn't go racing if he wanted to. Collins is banned for life for his inappropriate behaviour on a boozy day in a corporate box at the Festival, but actually had the option to appeal it last year. "I've never bothered doing that," he shrugs.

The 28-year old has moved on from a story which might ring a bell. Collins and his ex-Aston Villa team-mate Samir Carruthers - both former Irish underage internationals - were snapped relieving themselves in a glass that was poured over the edge of a balcony at the track.

It was classic footballers behaving badly fodder.

He's well able to speak about it now. Before Christmas, he ran through all of the details of the day from start to finish in an entertaining podcast chat with his former Hibs team-mate Owain Tudor-Jones.

They spoke of a 'new James Collins', an older and wiser version of a popular professional with a personality and a few stories to tell. That was exactly how he came across in a relaxed chat at Luton's training ground on Thursday afternoon.

He's always enjoyed a 'laugh and a joke' and admits to mistakes in his youth, when he did have a bit of a daft streak. The other entry on his rap sheet is the fact he was a passenger in a car driven by an over the limit Barry Bannan when it was involved in a motorway smash back in 2011. Collins was cleared of any wrongdoing, but add that to Cheltenham and it builds a deceptive profile.

It's completely at odds with the positive feedback that comes back from people who have encountered Collins along the way.

Team-mates from his days with the Irish underage teams recall a sound character who was well regarded.

Dave Henderson was with Pat Fenlon when they brought Collins to Hibs, and remembers a hard worker that never gave them any hassle. He was signed from Swindon, where he actually relished Paolo Di Canio's eccentric and tough regime. "I enjoyed working with him," he says, "It was really tough, there were no days off and you had to live in Swindon but he made me a better player. As a coach, he was brilliant."

Collins was comfortable with those demands, whereas Cheltenham painted the picture of a trouble maker. The devil was in the incorrect details.

Yes, he was in an overcrowded box packed with footballers, hangers on and so-called celebs' - a glamour model and a Love Island contestant added to the chaos by flashing for the snappers. Drinks were taken.

Toilets were several furlongs away. Evasive action was taken with the help of a pint glass, and the contents were dumped over the edge of the box. The action was caught on cameras that were - as Collins puts it - hoping to catch a glimpse of higher profile stars. A striker on loan from Shrewsbury to Northampton Town was hardly a prime target. "I was in the wrong place at the wrong time, being silly," he says.

The pictures went viral. Collins was notified before he went to bed that night, which had a sobering effect. Newspaper reporters tracked his fiancee Georgia down at her parents house and followed her home. The player admitted he had behaved irresponsibly.

But the worst part of the story was the implication that unsuspected punters were going about their business below the balcony. "That would be taking it too far," he sighs.

The glasses were tipped onto a grassy lawn below their slightly elevated box. No golden showers were received on account of their actions. It didn't excuse their behaviour but it put a different slant on aspects of the coverage. Collins accepted the punishment and released a statement where he acknowledged that he had 'emphasised the negative stereotype of the modern footballer.'

Northampton boss Chris Wilder stood by Collins and picked him for their next game that weekend. He scored too. But he was only on loan and suspected an uncertain summer lay ahead, even though he helped Northampton win promotion.

"I still had a year left at Shrewsbury but they wanted to go another way," he says, "I was pretty much free to leave. After a story like that, there's not many teams that want to take a chance on you. It affected me. It definitely damaged me."

Georgia had given birth to their first child, Cooper, but Collins - who can now commute to Luton from their home in the Midlands - had to move away on his own to Crawley Town.

"I had to start again, basically. I had to get my head down, stay away from all the rubbish and get my name back out there. I scored 22 goals. The club stayed up, and that led to Nathan Jones signing me for Luton which has probably been my best decision."

Heads have turned. Collins is top of the League One charts with 19 this term and Robbie Keane came to watch him last month. That was 'surreal' for a childhood Coventry fan with vivid memories of going to Highfield Road with his father Steve to watch a young Keane light it up under Gordon Strachan. Collins qualifies for Ireland through his mother Rose Shanley who moved over from Mullingar when she was four. He made childhood trips across the Irish Sea on the ferry, but it was contact from Don Givens that set the wheels in motion for his recruitment into the fold to win caps at U19 and U21 level. Now he's in contention for the big call.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, left, with assistant coaches Robbie Keane and Terry Connor. Photo: Sportsfile

Assistant boss Terry Connor will watch him play against Rochdale at Kenilworth Road today. Caretaker boss and club legend Mick Harford has spoken with Keane and offered a strong endorsement. Around a club that has undergone its own rebirth, dropping out of the league before making a comeback that now sees them sitting on the brink of the Championship, they are rooting for him.

Dubliner Alan McCormack, a 35-year-old who has met a variety of different characters in a 17-year career up and down the divisions, describes Collins as one of the best professionals that he has worked with. He has pointed to his diet, a discipline around the dinner table that has inspired older pros.

Alan Sheehan, a 32-year-old from Athlone that has been around the scene for a decade and a half, followed his teammates' plan and lost 10lbs in the space of six weeks.

Collins traces those good eating habits back to meeting with Darren Ward, a senior figure at Swindon.

"I've never had serious injuries and a lot of that is down to looking after your body and being professional," he says, "I believe that's why I've been able to accumulate so many games and goals (his career tally is 148)"

He'd started that day with a black coffee. "No milk or sugar," he stresses. That was followed by a bowl of porridge with honey and banana. Two boiled eggs with avocado is another favourite. After training, there's chicken and a small portion of rice with some veg. No sauce.

"The main thing for me is cutting the sugar out of the diet," he continues. A fruit and nut bar out of ASDA is about as unhealthy as it gets food wise.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm not a saint. I like a glass of wine, and a beer now and again. It's just doing it in moderation. You can do everything in moderation."

He laughs as he reflects on the early days when he lacked that focus. As a teenager at Villa, there were loan spells at Steve Staunton's doomed Darlington and Burton Albion. Collins didn't take life too seriously while sharing dressing rooms with older players worrying about mortgages and families and all the commitments that he understands now.

He did leave home at 16, living in the digs house of former Villa winger Tony Daley, so there was a degree of independence within a pampered Premier League environment. Villa were competing at the right end of the table under Martin O'Neill when he was taken into the manager's office and told that his future lay elsewhere.

That set him off on a journey that has featured four promotions and a few disappointments. Hibs wa a major one. He enjoyed working with Fenlon and points out the club was in a good position when the Dubliner left. Morale plummeted under new boss Terry Butcher and Hibs were relegated via a playoff, with the squad barricaded inside the building by angry fans after the defeat. Collins, a £200,000 buy from Swindon who wasn't picked for the match, was south of the border by the time some colleagues escaped.

"It wasn't a happy time but I would put that down as an experience now," he asserts, "I never want to feel like that again or be involved in a team like that again."

Luton is a club firmly heading in the right way, sitting top of the table with results holding up despite the loss of Jones to Stoke. There's an energy around their new base near the airport which is palpable. "We want to get that Championship status," asserts Collins. "I've always felt deep down that I could play in the Championship but I've never managed it."

With his body in top shape, he looks at late developers like Glenn Murray as an inspiration for believing that even better days could lie ahead.

As a family man, he's got strong reasons to be motivated. Cooper is 3 now and has figured out what his father does for a living. His daughter London Lula is six months old and the wider Collins clan are a familiar presence at games home and away. They'll be travelling to Ireland to if McCarthy delivers good news.

"My Mum can't believe that it could happen," he says. "My Dad is a bit more quiet. They'll be two proud people (in the event of a call). They've been through everything with me, the promotions, the relegations, the good stories and the bad ones, they deserve it as much as anyone really."

Collins' last trip to Dublin was for Luton's Christmas party. They went unnoticed in their festive jumpers. Should all go to plan, there will be a lot more eyes on him for his next visit.

Irish Independent