'I was hungover but I wasn't drunk' – Jack Grealish opens up on three-day Treble celebration

As Jack Grealish explains the overwhelming emotions during the best weekend of his life, it comes with total honesty. His three-day celebration after completing the Treble was alcohol-fuelled, chaotic and glorious. By his own admission he is unlike other footballers by telling it exactly as it is.

He turned up to St George’s Park on Tuesday evening “hungover but I weren’t drunk or anything” after adding to his status as a national treasure. There is no hiding when performing ‘The Turkey’ in a high-vis jacket while vodka is poured down your gullet, not that Grealish would dress it up any other way.

Even at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester City’s rivals, he got the biggest cheer from fans when he came on for England a week after he was in the middle of his epic session of drinking. He is one of them, genuine by enjoying his successes and making no apologies for it.

“I would never sit here and lie to you and say ‘Yeah, I don’t drink and I don’t party’ because I do, but then there’s so many people that will come here and say to you ‘I don’t do this, I don’t do that’ when they do,” he said.

“I’m just truthful because when you see me doing anything, you’d be like: ‘oh, hold on. He said a few weeks ago in an interview that he didn’t do that.’ But listen, I just enjoy myself, I’m living my dream of playing for the best club in the world in my opinion, we’ve just won the Treble so I’m going to obviously have a break now with my family and my friends and then I’ll be raring to go again in four weeks.”

His marathon party, which took himself and team-mates to Ibiza for 12 hours, started just after the final whistle at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium when Manchester City completed the Treble. It was when he saw his parents and sister, Hollie, that he felt a surge of emotion. He leant on them for years of support, even in the previous season when he was not in Pep Guardiola’s team.

“Behind closed doors I’m quite an emotional person, I’m so close with my family and stuff. As soon as we finished the game I had tears in my eyes, I was crying on the pitch,” he said. “When I see my family, my mum, my little sister. It was just emotional. Then you see my dad, my dad has taken me to every game since I was six years old.

“Even last year you sit there and think, not have I made the right decision, but ‘I’ve not had much game time, am I ever going to be a starter?’. I came back from the World Cup and I came into the team, I’m one of the main players and then we go and win the Treble. It was so emotional, man, but it was good emotion if that makes sense.

“For about two hours really I just couldn’t get over it. Even the Sunday, the Monday, what followed and spending it with family and friends, that group of players, that staff, it was the best weekend of my life.

“My emotions have been so high. When I was sitting in the camp on Thursday, it was the biggest high I’d been on in my whole life at the weekend. You come into the camp, you sit on your own in your room and think ‘will I ever feel that high again?’”

Grealish was always going to be rested for the Euro qualifier against Malta last week but volunteered for shuttle runs close to midnight to get him ready for the win against North Macedonia. With his baseball hat on backwards after the 7-0 victory, he told his Football Association chaperone he was happy to continue talking about his weekend of hedonism.

“I don’t know what you guys read and think sometimes. I have a great relationship with him [Gareth Southgate], honestly,” said Grealish. “I was a bit hungover but I weren’t drunk or anything. I came into camp with the other guys, we slept then woke up and trained Wednesday. We trained Thursday and, like I said, in the back of my mind, I knew I wasn’t going to play on the Friday.”

Was he lost in the moment during the Treble celebrations? It came at the end of a season that started on July 13 last year and included a World Cup plus the historical Treble.

“I knew what I was doing,” he laughed. “I’m not like that usually but we’ve won the Treble and it’s something that will never happen again. So I went and enjoyed myself and I wasn’t the only one - I think a lot of the time you’ll see everyone recording me, I could show you all this stuff other people where they were the same.

“Listen, we all enjoyed ourselves, other people enjoy themselves where the cameras aren’t but that was just me enjoying myself, I’d had the most successful season of my life. I’ve just played out a 12-month season. I’ve been into a World Cup, I’ve won three trophies and then I’m going to be back training now in four weeks or so, why not enjoy myself?”