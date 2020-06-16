Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph has opened up about his experiences of racism in Ireland, saying that comments he received as a young player have stuck with him.

The Black Lives Matter movement has intensified recently following the death of George Floyd in America, with rugby stars Adam Byrne and Linda Djougang two black athletes who have spoken about their experiences dealing with racism in Ireland.

Speaking on Bench Talk, Basketball Ireland's new weekly interview series, Randolph said he was on the receiving end of racist comments when he was younger that he looks back on with anger today.

"As far back as primary school I am fairly confident I was the only mixed race in my primary school," Randolph said.

"I was aware from a young age I was different just from my skin tone alone. Kids being kids in the playground or you're playing football, different things are being said and people will laugh about it. When you are young you don't probably understand the seriousness of what's said or what certain terms or words mean. So there were certain times where I would get upset about it. Looking back now I would probably get more angry or upset, because I know where those words and phrases came from and what they meant and the full background on everything."

With the Premier League just one day away from a return, Randolph also thinks that protests against racial injustice will be common upon football's resumption.

"I think there will be a lot more protests, maybe if someone scores a goal there will be different messages put on their shirts to celebrate and try and get the message across. Definitely for now the issue isn’t going to go away and it is just going to keep on getting highlighted. There has been different incidences in the past with racism in sport and people tend to talk about it for a day or two and it’s gone, whereas I am hoping this will be a turning point and it just gathers momentum."

Randolph is set to be a key player when Stephen Kenny's Ireland reign gets under way this autumn, and the Hammer admits it will be a tough start for the new manager after the sporting shutdown.

"It’s not ideal, obviously he’d like more time to get the players together and to try and look at people and try to implement his own style and his own way he wants to play football. It just means that when we meet up we are going to have to try and cram as much training sessions and information into the lads as possible in a short space of time."

Online Editors