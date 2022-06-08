'I want to extend my gratitude to the whole of Ireland... you took our women and children who were risking their lives'

Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov said that he’s been profoundly moved by the attitude of the Irish people.

Playing their third game since the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s players took to the pitch with their country’s flag draped around them, amid applause from 40,000 at the Aviva. The FAI gifted 3,500 tickets to Ukrainian refugees for the game, and Petrakov spoke of his pride after his side's 1-0 over Ireland.

“I want to extend my gratitude to the whole of Ireland,” said Petrakov.

“The Ukrainians who were on the stand today, all they wanted to see was a little positivity from our team. At the same time, they really long to go home, go back to Ukraine. We made them a little bit happier tonight. That is a major achievement in my view.

“Ukrainians were accepted by the incredible hospitality of the Irish people. You took our women and children who were risking their lives back in Ukraine.

“I thank all the Irish people for accepting Ukrainian refugees. I was out walking this morning and Irish people approached me to wish me well. I was truly moved by the Irish attitude. I wish all the best for the whole of Ireland.”

Putting their World Cup play-off heartbreak behind them, Ukraine put on a strong display at the Aviva Stadium and picked up their first win of the Nations League campaign.

In the first-ever meeting between the sides, Petrakov made ten changes from Sunday’s defeat to Wales. There were little signs of a second-string team, however, as Ukraine were comfortable in possession and moved the ball well in between the lines.

“I decided to rest those who had an extremely difficult game in Wales in order not to harm the players who left everything on the pitch. I decided to field young players. I'm very happy they debuted with a win. I'm happy with the result, their attitude and performance.”

The visitors had the ball in the net either side of the break. Taras Kacharaba’ spectacular volley looped over Caoimhín Kelleher before VAR ruled it offside.

There was no such luck two minutes into the second half however as Ukraine took the lead. Viktor Tsygankov’s free-kick caught Ireland out and sailed into the top corner.

“I always advocate attacking football,” the 64-year-old continued.

“Playing Ireland was not an exception. I'm really pleased with what we showed on the pitch. I truly liked what I saw on the pitch tonight and I think we’re on the right path.”