'I used to play on the same Gaelic football team as him' - Saoirse Noonan hoping to follow in footsteps of Chiedozie Ogbene

Saoirse Noonan says the breakthrough at senior international level of her childhood friend Chiedozie Ogbene has given her even more motivation to make an impact with Vera Pauw's team.

Shelbourne player Noonan is in Iceland with the senior women's team, preparing for Friday's friendly in Reykjavik, the first of two matches against their Icelandic hosts ahead of World Cup qualifiers in September.

And she was enthused by the sight of fellow Corkonian Ogbene make his senior debut in Hungary on Tuesday.

"I grew up with him, in my estate I used to play on the same Gaelic football team as him as my dad was the coach, we grew up close and I'd slag him that I'd beat him in the goal the odd time. I am delighted for him," says Noonan.

"I don't think he could explain how happy he is, that's something he always wanted to do and now he's done it, it gave me a boost that I can hopefully go and do it, it's been a long time coming, he was only on the pitch for three or four minutes but he created an opportunity, won a free kick and could have scored a goal, it goes to show what talent he has and how much he is willing to play for his country."

Noonan is eager to prove her worth to Pauw ahead of a new qualifying campaign in September. "This is where every player wants to be, to be here is an honour, you are around the best of the best. I spoke to Vera coming into the camp, she gave me a few tips, the home-based camp is nice as she gets to see you in a proper training session and Eilieen [Gleeson] is great as well, she sees all the games, there are bits I need to work on but I enjoy learning," the former Cork City player added.

"The talent is here, we have unbelievable strikers, we are all here to work hard and to me to be here is a huge opportunity but it's about what's next, if I get my opportunity to affect the score, you need to score to win a game so there is an opportunity there for everyone, I want to get a few minutes and if I score, great, but it's about what's best for the team."