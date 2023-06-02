‘I tried hurling but it wasn’t for me’ – Spanish defender with Clare roots hoping to shine in green

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty of Republic of Ireland during the Under-21 international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Iceland at Turners Cross in Cork. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Clare lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1995 and 1997, but when Maeve MacNulty left the banner county for south-west Spain more than two decades ago, soccer would be the sport her son would fall in love with.

Ireland U-21 defender Anselmo Garcia MacNulty is the son of Maeve and Anselmo senior.

When his mother left her native parish of Kilmaley to study in Seville, it was only meant to be for two years, but she fell in love with the city and decided to stay and raise her family there.

The Garcia MacNultys would visit Clare every summer for holidays though, where the centre-half’s Irish cousins would force a hurl into his hand.

“I did try hurling but it just wasn’t for me,” laughed Garcia MacNulty, speaking to the independent.ie after training with NAC Breda, where he’s spent the past season on loan from Wolfsburg.

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty

“I was too bad with the hurley. I kept using my feet. My cousins were getting angry at me saying ‘you have to use the hurley’, but I just kept using my feet for the ball.

“When we were kids, the whole family would meet in Clare every summer for a couple of weeks, I have great memories there.

“My mum came to Spain to study for two years. She fell in love with the city and the weather and decided to stay and get work.

“After that she got to know my dad, had me and my brother and now she's been there for over 20 years. She can speak fluent Spanish with an Andalusian accent, so she’s very happy, but does miss Ireland a little bit too.”

The 20-year-old earned his first Ireland U-21 start in a friendly win over Iceland last March, five years after making his U-15 debut. But international honours may not have arrived at all if he hadn’t taken matters into his own hands.

“My agency and I contacted the FAI, because it’s difficult for them to know there’s an Irish guy playing U-15 level in Spain,” said Garcia MacNulty, who has been capped at every underage level up to U-21.

“The FAI told me to send them video clips of my games and I did. After that I went for a camp, we played against Manchester City so they could see me in person, and yeah, the story goes on.

“I played the U-17 Euros in Ireland in 2019, and now I’m with the U-21s which has been very good, it’s a very professional set up and I have improved a lot because of that.

“My U-21 debut in Cork was a great feeling in front of over 6,000 people. My family all came. I can’t see them very often, so it was great to get back to Ireland and play so they could see me.”

Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg recognised Garcia MacNulty’s talent from an early age, leading to the defender leaving his hometown club of Real Betis at age 16 to join the club’s academy.

From there, he rose through the ranks in Germany before signing his first professional contract just two years later. But once he became too old for the U-19s, he was desperate to continue playing regularly and soon packed his bags for the Netherlands.

“Last year I was training with the first team, but the most important thing was to play,” said Garcia-MacNulty, who has started almost every game for NAC Breda, who are currently in the Dutch second division play-offs.

“When NAC Breda contacted me, I didn't even think about it, it was a great choice. Playing in full stadiums has been incredible, every weekend with 18,000 people here.

“In the first game I was really shocked to play in front of so many people. It has been my dream. I got goosebumps, thinking ‘wow, I’m here’. The first time was a bit difficult, but after a few games you get used to it.

“I’m very happy to be playing every game, as a young player it’s so important. Now I'm playing against strikers who’ve been playing for a long time and know every trick, they try to bully you.

“I had to get a bit stronger, so I have developed a lot physically and my decision making is better too. So I think I’m more mature on the pitch now. This year has been very, very good for me.

“Now we’re really focused on the play-offs, we know we could get promoted to the Eredivisie, so I’m very excited,” he added, as Breda look to return to the top flight for the first time since 2019.

Anselmo and Leonardo Garcia MacNulty

After their promotion push, next on his schedule is Ireland U-21 duty next month, with three friendlies lined up before their Euro 2025 qualifiers get underway against Turkey in September.

Garcia-MacNulty is also eligible for Spain, and while he hasn't closed that door just yet, for now, his focus remains on performing in the green shirt, and possibly going on to win senior honours like his former team-mates Gavin Bazunu and Andrew Omobamidele have.

“The goal is to get to the U-21 Euros, we have a very good group with talented players so we believe in ourselves,” said Garcia-MacNulty, who was also a part of the squad that were defeated in last September’s play-off against Israel.

“After seeing the heartbreaking defeat against Israel, you just want to get there even more now. We were so close to getting to there.

“You can see the coach (Stephen Kenny) believes in young players. It doesn't matter if you are young, if you're doing well with your club you’ll get the chance.

“It gives you motivation and of course, I’m working for that. It’s the last step, it’s the hardest one but you need to work for it.

“It (a senior cap) would mean a lot to my mum, and my whole family in Ireland. Hopefully soon, but I need to keep working so I can make that last step.”

For the Spanish-born defender, on loan in the Netherlands from a German club, he’ll be hoping his winding journey will eventually lead him to Lansdowne Road.