‘I told them after the France game that I was proud of them’ – Gibraltar gear up for Dublin test after battle with Mbappe

Gibraltar insist that they will not be distracted by Ireland’s woes ahead of Monday’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Dublin as they look to build on the positives from their encounter with France on Friday night.

Bottom in the group with no points from three games, Gibraltar kept up their record of losing every single Euro qualifier they have played in their history but they did emerge with credit from their loss to France, the French 1-0 up at half time and able to add only two more goals.

There is massive expectation on Ireland to not only deliver a win at home to Gibraltar but also to rack up some goals. Gibraltar are yet to score or get a point in four meetings with the Republic of Ireland, but despite that pressure on Stephen Kenny and an Ireland side low on morale after back to back losses in the qualifiers, Gibraltar remain wary.

“It’s important that we focus on our game. Ireland are a great side regardless of their form at the moment. We’ve seen them playing against Greece, we’ve seen them playing against France and they’ve put in good performances. We respect them, they’re a great side,” Gibraltar manager Julio Ribas said in Dublin today.

"We focus on ourselves, Ireland are a great side and we've had the pleasure of playing them before, their players may change as they go through a generational transition but they are still a great side, for us it's important for us to believe in ourselves, focus on ourselves, and that's what we go into the match thinking.

"Obviously in football results may not go your way but we can take great positives from the France result and positive performance and we focus on the performance, especially having such a young squad, so many young players, and I told them after the game that I was proud of them, of what they achieved.”

Defender Jayce Olivero, in line to win his 50th cap in Dublin, says the qualifier is akin to a Cup tie for his side. “For us, every game is a final, every game is really important and we work hard together and everyone gives everything and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re looking forward to doing what we work to do every day, and stick together and do what we’ll always continue doing,” Olivero said.

“This is what we want. We want to compete against the very best and we prepare with everything we have for every game we have, and that's what we're looking to do in our next game. We compete with everything we have and that's the most important thing for us."

Gibraltar called veteran Scott Wiseman out of retirement to help out with an injury-hit squad for this testing double header but the ex-Preston player, used as a sub in the 3-0 loss to France, will retire for good after the game in Dublin to take up a role with the FA.