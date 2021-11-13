'I think that's embarrassing' - Roy Keane blasts Harry Maguire over goal celebration

Roy Keane was not impressed with Harry Maguire's goal celebration, as he accused the Manchester United captain of 'embarrassing' antics as he scored for England against the minnows of Albania at Wembley.

Harry Kane's first half hat-trick paved the way for a 5-0 win against an outclassed Albania side, with Maguire scoring with a header that sparked his contentious celebrations.

The United skipper has been in horrible form at club level over the last month, but he clearly felt his goal against Albania answered his critics as he raised his hands to his ears in an apparent attempt to hit back.

Keane was not impressed and he didn't hold back as he gave this verdict to ITV Sport: "When a player scores and puts his hands to his ears he's like shutting the critics up, I think that's embarrassing. He's been a disgrace to Man United. He thinks he scores there he's shut his critics up, embarrassing,"

Speaking after the game, Maguire insisted his gesture was not aimed at anyone in particular, as he appeared to reject Keane's criticism.

"The celebration was a knee slide, it just came naturally to me. It's an amazing feeling to score for my country," he stated. "It wasn't directed at anyone, it just came naturally to do that and open the scoring for England and get the important three points."

England boss Gareth Southgate reserved his praise for hat-trick hero Kane, who has struggled to find his best form with Tottenham this season.

"Form is always temporary," Southgate said of Kane. "What pleased me most was his all-round performance.

"We know he's going to score goals but I really liked the way he was aggressive in his hold-up play.

"He was running in behind and his link play was really on song tonight and that was helped as well by good movement around him.

Kane moved on to a record 39 competitive goals for England with his hat-trick and level in the all-time goal-scoring rankings with the late, great Jimmy Greaves on 44.

While Southgate spoke at length about his players' performance, he clammed up when reports he was set to sign a new deal until Euro 2024 were put to him.

"There's nothing more to say than I've said for the last three months, really," the England boss, who is out of contract after Qatar, said. "We're focused on qualifying for a World Cup.

"I think it would have been unprofessional to not be that way, especially when I'm speaking publicly around the matches, which is always when I'm of course talking to you guys.

"I think there's nothing more to say. We'll get through Monday. All being well we play well, we win the game and then we can focus on everything else."