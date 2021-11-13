‘I think Ireland is in good shape’ – Luxembourg boss Holtz braced for tough World Cup finale

Luxembourg manager Luc Holtz has claimed that the Republic of Ireland - their opposition for the last game of the World Cup qualifiers on Sunday - are a better side after reverting to a more "British" style of play in recent games.

Luxembourg host Stephen Kenny's side at the newly-built home of the Stade de Luxembourg, on the edge of the city centre, with a 9,000 sellout crowd expected as they aim for their best-ever performance in a World Cup campaign.

Holtz has noted that while in the past, Luxembourg people only came out to see the "stars from abroad" and largely ignored their own players but, with nine points already banked in the group and a possible third-place finish at Ireland's expense, if they can beat the Republic, he now senses that the nation is behind their side.

But he has turned up the heat on Kenny and his outfit by claiming that a more direct style, used by Ireland to gain results in recent games at home to Serbia, away to Azerbaijan and at home to Portugal, has made them more effective than the pure passing game espoused by Kenny early on.

"In the last matches they played more with the style than they played in 100 years, it was more British style, this fighting spirit, more long balls, more contacts," Holtz said of Ireland, adding that the more direct approach suited the Irish.

"Of course, you get better results. It's in the culture of Ireland, that fighting spirit, real contests, high intensity, all of the players play in the Premier League or Championship so they are used to playing high-intensity matches.

"Sometimes football is strange, sometimes you can be lucky, you can shoot from 20 metres and sometimes have a situation where you score, I think Ireland is in good shape."

He noted that Luxembourg's win over Ireland in Dublin in March was one of their all-time greatest outcomes but also sensed that Ireland will be keen to avenge that.

"I know that Ireland want to have revenge, because of the first result, that we know, the fact that they took a point against Portugal in the last match means they will be even more motivated, but our players should go out onto the pitch with no fear, fear is never good, they should play without fear to perform at the same level as Ireland," he said.

Luxembourg rarely sell out home matches, unless one of the major powers are in town, but their coach, one of the longest-serving national team bosses in Eurpoe, senses a change.

"We are in the special situation where the spectators come to see our team and not the other teams like before, when we played Portugal, France, England, Belgium, they came to see the superstars from abroad. Now because our team plays well, the people come to see our guys on the pitch," Holtz said.

"There's a difference between when Luxembourg people come to see Luxembourg players, in the past it was only something to do with the players, we know you have a lot of players in the Premier League, what is important for us us to know that our people, our country, is supporting us it's not always been like that.

"We know that we fight for third place in the group but that's not important, what's important is the mentality, it has to be 100%, we have to plan for 95 minutes otherwise we have no chance, we know that the Irish players play for strong clubs, have a good mentality and a fighting spirit."

"The campaign is a success, it's the best score we have had in World Cup qualifying so it's a success, we had two really strong teams in our group, Serbia and Portugal, Ireland had a lot of problems in the beginning to get results, but even if we lose we'll have nine points and for Luxembourg, that's a big score, but we'll do everything to get more points."