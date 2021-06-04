'I think he will improve' - Stephen Kenny backs Troy Parrott to kick on after Ireland brace

A relieved Stephen Kenny hailed the mental strength of teenage forward Troy Parrott after the Tottenham man helped turn a potential disaster in Andorra into the first win of Kenny’s 12-game reign as Ireland manager.

But despite the scare against the side ranked as the sixth-worst national team in Europe, where Ireland had to come from 1-0 down to win 4-1, Kenny says he refuses to “scrap” his beliefs, and has urged his side to show more quality in Tuesday’s meeting with a Euro 2020-bound Hungary outfit in Budapest.

Parrott (19) shrugged off a testing season at club level, where he had two unfulfilling spells on loan from Tottenham, to equalise and then give Ireland the lead, with further goals from Jason Knight and Daryl Horgan.

But it was Parrott who earned the biggest chunk of praise from Kenny, whose future as manager would have been under serious threat had Andorra held on to their lead.

“Troy has not had his best season but he showed a lot of character, I felt. It hasn’t been perfect for him. He still got learning and improving to do when we play against better opposition than we did last night, but it just shows mentally he has the capacity to do that when it was going against us. For one so young that was encouraging,” Kenny said.

“A lot of people said, ‘Why is he is in the squad, he should be with the 21s?’ That he hadn’t justified it. He gets in the box and links the play and he has the capacity to score goals. I just felt it would give us an extra impetus, I think he will get better.

“Also, we want to have a bit of conviction. Just because we are on a bad run we won’t say, ‘We will go away from what we are doing, scrap it because we are under pressure.’ We wanted to show a bit of conviction in players like (Gavin) Bazunu and (Dara) O’Shea. But we will get a bigger test against Hungary. They’ll be a tough game on Tuesday.”