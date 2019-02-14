Graeme Souness has suggested Declan Rice was "coerced" into switching his international allegiance from Ireland to England.

'I think he has been coerced' - Graeme Souness says money behind Declan Rice's international switch to England

The 20-year-old West Ham midfielder yesterday confirmed his decision to play his international football with Gareth Southgate's England after representing Ireland for the past four years at both underage and senior level.

Rice's decision was met with criticism from former Ireland players Kevin Kilbane and Gary Breen, who both argued strongly that once you wear an international jersey, there is no going back.

And Graeme Souness has weighed in, adding that Rice - who played three friendlies for Martin O'Neill's Ireland - was "coerced" from advisors to switch to England because he would benefit financially from doing so.

"When you go and play for your country you get caught up in it, the national anthem and you're proud to wear that shirt with the badge on it," said Souness on Virgin Media last night.

"I would have found it very hard if I gone down that road where I played youth football and then I played a friendly for my country to walk away from it.

"I don't think me as a person would have done that."

Rice released a statement at 4pm yesterday but Souness has questioned who it was written by.

"I look at that statement, which has been drafted by a lawyer or a PR consultant, and it just oozes that his advisers are telling him 'for you to fully cash in on your career over the next ten or 12 years, you're better being an English international'.

"You're more valuable to whoever may be interested in using you in some sort of advertising way. You're more valuable to them if you're wearing an English shirt than an Irish shirt.

"I don't see those words being drafted by the player himself, every sentence is covering his backside about not trying to upset anyone.

"I think he has been coerced into making that choice.

"I think someone with a big influence on him. I'll go back to what I said at the start, once you play for your country."

Declan Rice statement in full

"This afternoon I telephoned both Mick McCarthy and Gareth Southgate to inform them of my decision to submit a written request to FIFA for the transfer of my international registration from the Republic of Ireland to England.

"This has been an extremely difficult decision and, in all honesty, not one I ever expected to be making at this stage of my career.

"So much has happened, so quickly, in the past couple of years, from progressing through the West Ham United Academy to making my Premier League debut at the age of 18 in May 2017 and then being named in a full international squad just two days later.

"In recent weeks and months, I have discussed the situation with the people who mean the most to me.

"My parents, my family, my girlfriend and my closest friends.

"I have also spoken to Martin O'Neill and Mick McCarthy, Gareth Southgate and to friends and colleagues within the game whose opinion I respect.

"I am truly grateful for the support I have received in leading to this decision.

"Like so many people around the world, I consider myself to be of mixed nationality.

"I am a proud Englishman, having been born and raised in London. However, I am just as proud of my family's Irish heritage and my affinity and connection with the country.

"I have equal respect and love for both England and Ireland and therefore the national team I choose to represent is not a clear-cut, simple selection.

"Particularly not for a young lad who never dreamed of being in this position.

"Ultimately, it is a personal decision that I have made with my heart and my head, based on what I believe is best for my future.

"I fully accept that some Irish supporters will be disappointed by my decision, and that everyone has different opinions in regard to the rules around international representation.

"However, I hope that people can understand that I have made this decision with honesty, integrity and the full support of my family.

"I would like to thank Mick McCarthy, Martin O'Neill and all the coaching staff and everyone associated with the FA of Ireland (with special thanks to Mark O'Toole), not only for their support and understanding throughout this period, but for the part they have played in my development as a young player.

"My pride at wearing the Irish shirt was always 100% genuine. It was a great honour for myself and my family and something I will always cherish.

"I would also like to make it clear that, in requesting to transfer my national team representation, I am not taking for granted a call-up to the England squad or making assumptions about my future international career.

"However, out of respect for the Republic of Ireland, I felt it was right to announce this decision now and put an end to the speculation. I am still only 20 years old and there is a long road ahead of me.

"For now, my focus remains entirely on establishing myself as a Premier League player with West Ham United and working as hard as possible to improve and be successful.

"In football, and in life, I have always tried to be completely honest and true to myself and my family at all times, and that is what I will continue to do."

