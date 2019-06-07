Shane Duffy's late header in Copenhagen snatched a dramatic point for Ireland against Denmark but Didi Hamann wasn't impressed with the showing from Mick McCarthy's men.

'I struggle to find many positives' - Didi Hamann not impressed with Ireland despite late heroics in Denmark

After a bright first half performance, Ireland were on the back foot for the majority of the second period and were fortunate to only be 1-0 down when Duffy equalised.

Ireland now lead Group D by three points with Gibraltar to visit the Aviva on Monday night, but speaking on RTÉ after the game, Hamann said that the Boys in Green need to massively improve going forward in the campaign.

"On tonight's showing, I struggle to find many positives besides the result," Hamann said.

"Denmark should have been 3-0 or 4-0 up before they scored. We picked Duffy out as Man of the Match before he scored. We have a centre back who was Man of the Match and at the same time, there were three or four clear-cut chances for Denmark. That shows that things haven't been right today."

Hamann was particularly critical of Ireland's midfield, saying that they didn't offer enough control and that overall, the team 'weren't smart enough'.

"Where I was disappointed, was that every second ball went to Denmark," he added.

"That's down to communication and awareness. When you are chasing the game for 90 minutes, when you do have the ball, nobody is showing for it because you have been chasing the game for so long.Then you go long again and the ball comes back right away.

"I don't think they were smart enough. I don't think they were organised enough in the middle of the park. It is Glenn Whelan's responsibility to tell Hourihane where he wants him."

Online Editors