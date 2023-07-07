‘I should be back training early next week’ – Katie McCabe eases fears over injury threat to World Cup dreams

The Republic of Ireland are sweating on the World Cup fitness of injured captain Katie McCabe (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland captain Katie McCabe has eased fears over her injury and insists she will be fit for World Cup duty in Australia.

There were concerns over the fitness of the Ireland captain when she was substituted 30 minutes into Thursday’s friendly at home to France, McCabe suffering from an ankle injury. But speaking to FM104 in Dublin airport today before the squad headed off to Australia she gave herself a clean bill of health.

“I went for a scan. It’s still feeling quite tender But I’m happy with where it’s at, I should be back training early next week," she said.

“I didn’t fear the worst, I knew it wasn’t right, I couldn’t change direction, speaking to the medical team, it was important not to take unnecessary risks.”

The squad are travelling to Australia in separate groups today and tomorrow by business class with a final warm up game scheduled to take place behind closed doors against Colombia next Friday. Their World Cup opener against co-hosts Australia follows on 20th July.