'I shook his hand and wished him luck' - Gary Waddock bore no ill will towards Alan McLoughlin over 1990 World Cup heartbreak

Gary Waddock in action for Ireland during a friendly win over the Soviet Union at Lansdowne Road back in April 1990

A last-minute decision by Jack Charlton ended the international career of one midfielder and opened the door for another amid a storm of controversy.

But Gary Waddock says he never bore any ill will towards the late Alan McLoughlin, even though Waddock was replaced by the then Swindon player in very harsh circumstances for the 1990 World Cup finals.

Waddock, an Ireland player since 1980, was in Malta with the squad for the build-up to Italia 90, having been named in the squad for the finals, but in a shock move, Charlton opted to call up the uncapped McLoughlin and send Waddock home.

Waddock left the Maltese hotel in the same taxi which McLoughlin had arrived in.

The late Alan McLoughlin celebrates his goal in Belfast back in November 1993 that sent Ireland to the 1994 World Cup. Photo: Bob Thomas/Getty

The late Alan McLoughlin celebrates his goal in Belfast back in November 1993 that sent Ireland to the 1994 World Cup. Photo: Bob Thomas/Getty

McLoughlin later said that Waddock looked "crushed" while Jack Charlton would go on to say he regretted keeping Frank Stapleton while sending Waddock home.

McLoughlin spoke of how he received a "frosty, unfriendly welcome" from many players who were upset at Waddock being cut from the squad and that it took him time to win them over.

But now, Waddock says he had no issue with his fellow player over one of the major controversies of that World Cup year.

"Taking Alan aside, it was a difficult time for me, with what I had gone through with my injury I wanted to get to the highest level possible and the World Cup would have been the highest level," says Waddock, who had recovered from a potentially career-ending injury.

"So to fall short was disappointing personally for me but great for Alan when he came in. I shook his hand and wished him luck, it was a decision that Jack made, not Alan, so I had no hard feelings towards Alan.

"It wasn't his call, it was Jack's decision to do that, and it was very sad to lose Alan last week, he was a great bloke and a really good footballer.

Gary Waddock

Gary Waddock

"It never came up between the two of us after and it didn't have to, it was Jack's decision and all I could do was wish him well, though it was a hard time for me then, but time is a great healer, it happened and I dealt with it."

Waddock says the recent deaths of Ireland figures like McLoughlin and Michael Robinson, as well as Jack Charlton and Maurice Setters, was hard to take.

"Last year we lost Jack and Maurice and also Robbo," he says. "I played with Robbo at QPR and what he achieved in his lifetime, that career-changing decision to go to Spain and then become a TV star, that was brilliant. And like Alan he was taken too early."

Read Aidan Fitzmaurice's exclusive interview with Gary Waddock in Saturday's Irish Independent and by subscribing to Independent.ie