‘I made the decision - right or wrong - that we would build this squad’ – Stephen Kenny stands by Ireland plan

Stephen Kenny says he has taken it upon himself to try and build an Irish team that will be hitting its peak for the 2024 European Championships - even though he has no guarantees that he will be in charge for the qualifying campaign.

And the manager has said that a 'near-sighted approach' with a heavy emphasis on a result in the next game will not bear fruit in the longer term.

Kenny has come under pressure after a return of just one point from his opening four World Cup qualifiers and has acknowledged that his team should be much more competitive in the table.

Contrary to speculation, Kenny will not be under immediate threat if Ireland fall short against Serbia tomorrow and the manager said today that he was satisfied with the private backing he's received from the FAI.

In reality, his position will be reviewed at the end of the campaign with the 49-year-old confident that his team are going in the right direction even if they don't have the results to match it.

"Our performances overall in this campaign - bar the Luxembourg game which we were very disappointed with - have been good," said Kenny, who stands over his view that Ireland should have won comfortably against Azerbaijan with the chances they created.

"With Serbia and Portugal in the group, and the spine ripped out of the team, and we haven’t qualified for the World Cup since 2002, did anyone think that we were favourites to qualify or that we should qualify?

“We certainly have a plan in place. I made the decision - right or wrong - that we would build this squad to be a really, really competitive team to qualify for Germany 2024.

"I’ve been given no assurances in that regard," said Kenny, when asked about the fact his contract expires next summer and he therefore has no certainty around his position for the 2024 tilt.

"My contract is not up until next July so this is not about my contract. This is about us preparing for the Serbia game (tomorrow) which is a very important game.

"I’ve taken the decisions I’ve taken regardless of the impact on myself here. I’ve just been given full support by the FAI behind the scenes. They’ve been brilliant.

“We didn’t not try to win the games, we went very close to winning in Serbia and winning against Portugal, away from home, we scored the first goal in both games, and played brilliant football in both games.

"Against Azerbaijan, it was a good occasion, the supporters were brilliant, we started brilliantly, couldn’t get that goal, they scored a goal from 25 yards and defended deep and we threw the kitchen sink at them... so many attempts at goal but we missed the target. Our finishing could have been better, we have only ourselves to blame in that regard.

"I think there’s real progress overall to be honest. That’s the way I see it, the way my staff and all the coaches see it and there are a lot of people behind us.

"There are a lot of people who aren’t (behind them) who say ‘that’s not your job to develop the game here, your job is just to win the next game’.

"That kind of near-sightedness doesn’t create anything, you might beat teams that you should beat but you’ll never beat the teams you strive to beat. You’re trying to build something tangible over a period of time and that can be successful. That’s how I see it.

“I’ve done it because we have a very exciting squad emerging. We’ve not had a huge pool of players to pick from between the experienced players towards the end of their careers and the young players who are coming through.

"There has been a gap there for sure. I’m very, very pleased with the emerging squad and some of our performances have been excellent, like against Portugal the other day.”

Kenny disputed any suggestion that confidence in the camp was damaged, and said he took heart from positive comments aimed in his direction by supporters around Dublin with the squad staying in the city centre for this window.

His reference to the spine of the side was placed in the context of the Euro campaign under his predecessor Mick McCarthy.

"Darren Randolph was injured for a period, Richard Keogh finished with his accident, and Glenn Whelan at the latter end of his career, a brilliant player, and David McGoldrick, who retired. The whole spine was taken out of this team," he said.

"We have taken the best young players that we have seen, probably, for a long, long time and we blooded a lot of players in that period. And you are not always going to get a level of consistency with that."