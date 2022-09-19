‘I love it out there’ – Ireland U21 defender Jake O’Brien hails Belgian move as part of bigger Palace picture

Ireland U21 defender Jake O’Brien is determined to make the most of his loan spell in Belgium to force his way into the first team at Crystal Palace.

The former Cork City man is back in Ireland this week, on international duty ahead of the first leg of the U21 team’s playoff against Israel, the Republic at home to the Israelis in Tallaght on Friday, though Ireland’s plans hit a bump over the weekend with four players forced to withdraw from the squad, the most significant absentee being defender Mark McGuinness .

O’Brien has scored once in his three appearances since he left Palace for a loan spell with RWDM Molenbeek, who play in Belgium’s second tier, backing up talk from his international manager, Jim Crawford, before the move that a loan would only benefit him if he got games.

Compatriots John O’Shea and Darron Gibson had successful loans in Belgium which aided their subsequent progress at Manchester United, while Josh Cullen’s career also blossomed there and he’s keen to make his mark and also use that experience on the international stage.

“If you’re going on loan, everyone wants to play, the most important thing is playing and showing what you are about. Obviously no club is going to be like ‘You’re starting week in, week out. You have to prove what you’re like and I think I’ve staked my place,” says O’Brien, who joined Palace from Cork City last year.

“It is just about being open-minded and not just staying in the leagues in England. Different styles of football, you can learn from different things, being in different cultures and meeting different people. I’m liking it out there.

“There has been discussions (with Palace) about my future, it’s all positive. I think this loan will be big for me and maybe going back in January or the next pre-season and showing what is possible, and try and stake my place for that team.

“I had a lot of discussions throughout the week and to be fair Palace weren’t pushing, it was up to me to do whatever I wanted to do. We looked at the style of football and what would be the fastest way of progressing into the first-team at Palace and this was the best option. I love it out there.

"Obviously there is a language barrier but it is alright. It is easy enough out there. All the lads out there are all sound,” added O’Brien.

He has parked his club career for this week to focus on getting the U21s into the Euro finals for the first time, Israel the impediment in their way, though there is an issue for Crawford as defender McGuinness, a key player at the back, is out through injury.

“Definitely it is a big blow but for the whole squad everyone is capable of coming in and doing a job. It’s a strong squad all around and there is always a lot of strength in every area,” he says.

“Being the first (Ireland U21) team to do it, it would mean a lot. It would be up there with one of the best things in history really, for Ireland, wouldn’t it?”