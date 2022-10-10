‘I know how big of an opportunity it is’ – Niamh Fahey ready for Ireland’s playoff showdown

Ireland defender Niamh Fahey insists Ireland must play without fear in tomorrow’s historic World Cup play-off against Scotland (8.0).

Vera Pauw’s side are in action in Hampden Park, after the Scots overcame Austria 1-0 after extra-time last Thursday. While a win in Glasgow may see Ireland progress to a first World Cup if Switzerland or Iceland slip up in their own play-offs, the convoluted process means Ireland may also need to navigate a play-off tournament in New Zealand next February to qualify.

Fahey is one of three players who featured in Ireland’s last play-off in 2008, as herself, Áine O’Gorman and Louise Quinn were defeated by Iceland in the Euro 2009 play-off. The two play-offs have bookended Fahey’s career and with 104 caps to her name, she knows opportunities like tomorrow are few and far between.

“Iceland was at the start of my career, and now you could say I’m at the end,” said Fahey.

“I know how big of an opportunity it is, they don’t come around often. It’s important to have no fear, go for it and put in the best performance we can. I thought the girls did fantastic the way we managed the two games (against Finland and Slovakia) with the pressure that was on. They were really polished and composed performances. I know people said we should have dominated and created more chances, but those games are all about getting the results, and that’s what we did.”

Ireland find themselves in uncharted territory and on the cusp of history. While qualification for Australia and New Zealand next summer would be historic for the team, the impact off the pitch is also expected to be monumental should the Girls in Green qualify. The Liverpool captain admits seeing the growth of the women’s game in recent years makes her wish she were at the beginning of her career now, and believes the games potential is ‘limitless.’

“In my time the change has been so rapid,” said the Galway native.

“I wouldn't have thought it would change so drastically in 10 years. So, in 20 years’ time, it's only going to go in one direction and that's up. You saw Barcelona selling out the Camp Nou on numerous occasions. You'll start to see the improvement in underage structures and facilities. As that continues to improve you'll just see the game go from strength to strength. It's limitless, as to where it can go. It’s exciting times, I only wish I were starting off all over again.

“You saw with England winning the Euros what it’s done for the game. Success opens up new opportunities and is inspiring for the next generation. We’ve seen that with the Irish men’s team when they qualified for a World Cup, and what that did to the nation. It would be a watershed moment for us if we could manage to do it.”

Fahey remembers the excitement around the country the last time an Irish side qualified for a World Cup and hopes Pauw’s side can replicate the impact the men’s side had in 2002.

“I remember the photos in the papers, the sticker books and collecting Steve Finnan’s and Mattie Holland’s cards. It sticks out in your mind, the excitement of following all the games and the hype around it. It would be amazing if we could get there and replicate some of that enormity. It would be huge for the game.”

Fahey and her Irish teammate Megan Campbell both lined out for Liverpool in last month’s Merseyside derby at Anfield. A record crowd of over 27,000 attended the game, and although the Reds fell to a 3-0 defeat to their neighbours, Fahey said the experience of leading her side out in front of a packed Kop was unforgettable.

“It was a very proud day for me,” said the defender.

“I was trying to concentrate on the game, so it's hard to take it all in. I was so flustered going out that I forgot to touch the Anfield sign. It just wasn't on my radar as a kid because it wasn't possible. I used to pretend I was Michael Owen in the back garden after school. That shows you how unrealistic dreams are sometimes, but it came true. Now to have done that for young girls is probably one of things I'm most proud of. Now these things are realities for girls growing up.”