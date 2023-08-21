‘I knew I could still play’ – Veteran Aiden McGeady enjoys dual role at Ayr United

Former Ireland man Aiden McGeady says he never had any doubts that he could still deliver in his playing career at the age of 37 despite being pushed towards retirement.

The veteran winger left Hibernian over the summer after an injury-scarred spell with the Edinburgh club and it was expected that he would quit playing to focus on a new career.

But Scottish second tier side Ayr United brought him in on a two-year deal with the dual role of player and the club’s technical manager, his job to recruit players while also contributing on the field.

And after two sub appearances the former Celtic star had his first start last weekend, in a 2-0 League Cup defeat to Livingston, his first start since last February when a hamstring injury ended his season at Hibs, though he was keeping busy all along as McGeady completed a masters degree

"Lee Johnson probably retired me twice in the media. When I got fit again I knew I could play, no bother,” he said. “Even though I got surgery for a hamstring injury last season I knew that I could play.”

Juggling the two roles is not easy. “It’s been good and very interesting so far. It’s been a wee bit difficult at times to detach myself from playing, because at the end of the day I’m contracted as a player," he said.

“But I’ve been trying to do some coaching with the younger players, and I’m the main contact for our loan players and for loan players that have come into the club, and I’m helping our younger players to see what they need to work on.

“I’m helping with recruitment as well. My phone’s been going mental the last three, four days. So, I’m covering a lot of different areas, but it’s been good. I’m gaining a lot of experience and seeing things I don’t normally see as a player.

“There’s loads of different things going on, but I’m still playing - and that’s the main thing. I knew I could still play, so this was the opportunity to combine playing with gaining experience off the pitch, like sitting in meetings with agents and sitting in football meetings with the staff, and being part of the staff and trying to run that line between being a player and a member of staff as well.

"Ultimately, I would probably have seen myself going down the sporting director, technical director, director of football route before I started this.

“But with the coaching aspects I’ve done so far… it’s too early to say, but I enjoy coaching as well. At the end of these two years, hopefully I’ll have a more defined route for myself.”