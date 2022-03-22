‘I just realised that ultimately you get one shot at this’ – Ireland’s Troy Parrott gets wake-up call on loan

Troy Parrott says that going out on loan has opened his eyes to the reality of professional football and allowed him to realise what he needs to do to stay in the game.

The Spurs player is spending this season with MK Dons in League One and it has proved to be a more beneficial experience than shorter stays with Millwall and Ipswich last term.

Parrott has scored just five goals in the league, but the 20-year-old has won praise for his work rate and unselfish performances for a side that is now strongly pushing for promotion.

He says this reflects the lessons that he has learned at MK Dons; in particular, a spell after Christmas where he fell out of favour. This functioned as a wake-up call for a player that retains ambitions of breaking through at his parent club.

"I just realised that ultimately you get one shot at this football game and where I was at the time wasn’t helping me get to where I wanted to get to and I realised I just needed to do more," said Parrott, speaking on Ireland duty ahead of the double-header with Belgium and Lithuania.

"I didn’t need to change anything off the pitch. I was living how I should have been. I have my family around me, which is good for me, so most of it was just on the pitch stuff."

Parrott hinted that he underestimated the difficulty of the lower leagues, with a Championship spell with Millwall a real eye-opener. He failed to score and they sent him back to Spurs.

"I think it's just realising some stuff and growing up as a person and as a player," he continued.

"Ultimately, I think people go on loan to improve as a player and hope that it develops them in the long run and seeing what League One and Championship is like is really good.

"I thought the levels would be a lot different when I first went out on loan, but it turns out, they’re not. The Championship is a really tough league and so is League One, but I am just happy I was out and getting game time,”

Parrott made his first-team debut for Spurs aged 17 and had to cope with setbacks in the aftermath. He hasn't spoken with new boss Antonio Conte but is in contact with people at the club and is focused on making a good impression in the summer.

"I think the most important thing is how you train," continued the Dubliner.

"You should train how you play and that’s one of the things I have picked up while I have been out on loan. I just try to give my best and try and (will try to) be one of the best players in training when I get back.

"I am playing a lot of games and gathering as much experience as I can, and, hopefully, it will do me the world of good when I get back.

"I can only see ways I can improve when I am playing as many games as I am and learning the trade of what I can and can’t do. I want to keep improving and go back there and be the best I can be."



