CHRISTIAN Eriksen says his Denmark side have to be clinical against Ireland in Dublin on Monday night if they are to qualify automatically for Euro 2020.

'I hope Troy plays. It will be fun to see him on the pitch' - Ireland's nemesis Eriksen looks for Parrott face-off

And the Tottenham man also says he's keen to see club-mate, and new Ireland cap, Troy Parrott on the field in the qualifier.

"I hope Troy plays. It will be good fun to see him on the pitch," says Eriksen.

"He’s had some great times training and playing with us in the first team for the last six months. He’s done very well. He’s very young."

Eriksen starred for the Danes when they put five goals past Ireland in Dublin in the second leg of the World Cup playoff but he predicts a stronger test from the home side.

"It will be intense, we won’t get many chances, it will about who takes the chances. It's the same for Ireland," he told independent.ie.

"In the end, we'll play better in Dublin than Copenhagen because the pitch is better than here [Copenhagen].

"Ireland have to win. They'll probably use the same players that they used in the whole campaign

"Since the new manager came they have changed the system and how they plan, they’re more aggressive compared to the last time, with more structure."

Denmark arrived in Dublin on Saturday night and will train at Lansdowne Road on Sunday evening.

