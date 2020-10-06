'I haven't been in a set-up like this' - O'Dowda hails Kenny's attention to detail ahead of Euro play-off

Callum O'Dowda says that Stephen Kenny is the most impressive manager he has worked with in terms of his attention to detail.

The Bristol City winger is rated highly by Kenny and the new boss appears to have won over the player through the amount of time he has put into getting his message across to the 25-year-old.

O'Dowda says that he has never worked in a set-up that has been as thorough in the area of match preparation - even in a year that has complicated interactions.

"The attention to detail is something I've really noticed, it's probably the best that I've worked under so far in terms of that aspect," says O'Dowda.

"I haven't actually been in a set-up like this. It's everything, whether it be from analysis meetings to physical work-out, gym-loading, meetings etc, it's all there.

"It's tough when you go into a new camp and haven't had much time with a group and you're getting across your philosophy. That aspect has been quite hard. But, listen, I've had phone calls with the manager, Zoom meetings with him previously as well.

"So I think the more and more training sessions we're having, the more meetings we have, it's only going to get better from now. We're going to be even more prepared for this game."

O'Dowda admits that his surprise selection for the opening two games of Kenny's tenure was a confidence boost.

He sustained a setback against Finland that has prevented him from lining out for his club in the intervening period but Kenny has stayed in constant contact and it's clear he is in contention for involvement in Slovakia.

"He's a shown a lot of faith in me and I wanted to repay that back instantly, as much as I could, on the pitch," said O'Dowda.

"I think players thrive when you're wanted by a manager as well. We had a few conversations, even when I was at Bristol City at the back end of last season, it was when our manager got relieved of his duties and I was in the next game and he called me about that.

"The man management side has been really good, I can't say a bad thing about him so far. It's crazy to think, in terms of camp, we haven't even had a couple of weeks together in total but I feel like I've worked under him for longer than that.

"It (man management) is something I've definitely noticed, which is what every player wants."

