‘I have to dig deep but there were days when I felt s**’ – Ireland’s Chloe Mustaki on her latest injury setback

Even the strongest of foundations can be tested.

Few athletes in Ireland today have taken as many blows as Ireland international and Bristol City player Chloe Mustaki.

As a 19-year-old, she was diagnosed with a form of cancer, recovered, then ruptured her ACL on the eve of making her senior international debut, which led to an 18-month absence from the game.

And six months ago, by now an Irish international on the way to the World Cup finals, she was the one thrust into the spotlight, after the Irish squad’s ‘Up the ‘Ra’ controversy, when Mustaki was subjected to, on live TV, an aggressive line of questioning from a Sky Sports News presenter. A lot to cope with.

As 2022 drew to a close, life was good. Mustaki, much admired by Vera Pauw, signed a full-time contract with Bristol City.

But a niggling groin pain grew worse, and by December she was unable to play on for her club.

And last month she got the diagnosis: osteitis pubis – a groin condition common in male players, but rare in females.

“I did an 11-month season, I went from six months of the Irish season into the English season – and, after 11 months, my body gave in,” she says.

She had planned to undergo surgery in the UK on Friday but, after consultation with two surgeons and the doctor from the club’s men’s team, she has delayed the operation.

Surgery and the subsequent recovery spell would have left her really struggling to prove her fitness in time for World Cup selection.

With intensive rehab she could be fit to train by the end of this month, and feature for her club before the season ends in late April.

“It’s been really difficult, more difficult than I’d expected. The fact that it was such a rare injury for women to get, it took a long time to diagnose and treat,” she says.

“The most difficult thing about the whole injury is that I have been through a lot already – in my first year going pro we are going to the World Cup, so it’s so disappointing that this has happened.

“It will be extremely difficult for anyone who doesn’t make that plane to Australia.

“But the fact that I have been through a lot and this has come from left field, it means I have to work a lot harder.”

Mustaki has, indeed, coped with a lot but this injury, which had her in chronic pain at times, tested her resolve again.

“Since I stopped playing in December I have had more days where I cried than days when I’ve not cried. I am a crier, so I cry when I get upset,” she admits.

“I have to dig deep but there were days when I felt shit. My mum taught me a lot, what she went through in life, and being in that environment taught me a lot – that life is super-difficult, but it is for everyone.

“If I think of people who lost loved ones in the earthquake in Turkey, I think I am doing okay.”

With World Cup qualification comes intense scrutiny and the gaze fell on her when Mustaki was asked to face a live interview with Sky after that episode with that song in Glasgow.

Many in Ireland were angered by the patronising attitude of presenter Rob Wotton, who asked “does it highlight the need for education on issues like this?”

Others took offence on Mustaki’s part but she coped. “I was upset for a few days after, but life is a massive experience,” she says. “I don’t need a history lesson. I was shocked by the tone and the nature of the questions. It’s for him to learn more than it is for me.”

In her absence last month, three new recruits to the Irish squad made their debuts, in a friendly against China.

There’s some speculation on whether Pauw will remain faithful to the players who secured qualification, or just pick the best squad possible

“That’s sport. If we want women’s football in Ireland to grow, that’s the hit that some of us are going to have to take,” says Mustaki, who knows she needs first-team football to impress Pauw.

“I need game-time in May, if I am fit and able I will fight for my place on that plane,” she says.

“I don’t have the biggest confidence in myself, I am more of a negative thinker than most people. Had you asked me before I got injured I’d have given myself a 60 per cent chance of making the squad, now my odds are maybe 25 per cent .

“Now I am less likely to make it, we have new names involved, played who are looking good. All I can do is get back fit as soon as I can and fight for my place, I can only blame life, I can’t blame myself.”