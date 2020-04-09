'I have the absolute height of respect for Robbie Keane' - Stephen Kenny addresses coaching situation

Stephen Kenny says he has "respect" for Robbie Keane but insists that he was entitled to bring Keith Andrews on board as assistant manager with the senior Ireland team which meant no role for Keane.

The FAI announced on Saturday that Andrews and Damien Duff would join Kenny's coaching team at senior level but there was no role for Keane, who had been senior team coach, under Mick McCarthy and Terry Connor, before Kenny assumed control. The FAI and Keane have yet to conclude an agreement on how to conclude the last two years of his contract but Kenny, speaking to RTE today, made it clear he only wanted his own people.

"I have the absolute height of respect for Robbie Keane, I have always got on fine with Robbie, he is our greatest ever goalscorer but it was just that I wanted my own backroom team, it's as simple as that," Kenny told RTE.

"Keith Andrews is my assistant, we have worked together for the last 15 months with the U-21s and we have a tremendous rapport. I am into clearly defined roles as a management team, I don't like crossover roles. Damien Duff, the job he has done at Celtic I have heard only great reports and he will be terrific addition."

