'I have been working towards this goal for a very long time' - Conor Noss on Bundesliga debut

IRELAND U-21 cap Conor Noss says his Bundesliga debut was a moment he will never forget after he bridged a 17-year gap and became only the fourth Irishman to play in the German top flight.

Midfielder Noss, a German native who qualifies for Ireland through the parentage rule and was most recently capped at U-21 level last week, came off the bench for Borussia Monchengladbach late on in their 4-0 win over Greuther Fürth on Saturday, that first team outing a reward for a player who has been on the fringes of the squad this season.

"It was an amazing feeling to play in the Bundesliga. I have been working towards this goal for a very long time. That it happened now is a huge thing for me. I'll never forget that," Noss told the club's website after.

He is the first player from the Republic to play in the Bundesliga since Patrick Kohlmann, also a German-born player with Irish roots, made his sole appearance for Borussia Dortmund at the start of the 2004/05 season. Earlier, Dubliners Alan Clarke (Blau-Weiss Berlin, 1986/1987) and Noel Campbell (Fortuna Koln, 1973/74) each played one season in the German top flight, though both also had spells in the lower tier there.

His club boss, Adi Hütter, said the debut for Noss and fellow debutant Torben Müsel was a reward for their hard work. “Throwing in two young players at the end made me very happy. Both deserve it. Not because they are young, but because they have been training well for weeks,” said Hütter.

Noss won his ninth Ireland U-21 cap in last week's Euro qualifying win at home to Sweden.