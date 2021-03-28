The chair of the FAI board Roy Barrett says he retains 'confidence and respect' in Stephen Kenny after Ireland's shocking World Cup qualifying loss to Luxembourg.

Kenny's future jumped to the top of the agenda at an FAI media conference that was originally arranged to react to an EGM earlier today which voted through the introduction of a new general assembly and governance structure.

However, it was the authority of the Dubliner that was put under the spotlight, with Barrett publicly confirming that Kenny's job is not under threat although he did stress there will be a normal review after this international window - as is the case after every gathering.

But when he was pressed on those comments, Barrett's response was quite clear, even if he stressed that he was only offering his personal opinion.

Kenny's contract is up at the end of the World Cup campaign in November.

"We had a disappointing result last night, everyone knows that, the performance was poor and completely at odds with what it was a few days earlier on Wednesday, and we move on," said Barrett.

"The end of the campaign is a good while away, as you know. Yesterday was disappointing compared to Wednesday, in terms of the performance of the team and how everything went. I can speak personally, as a board we haven’t had the time or the need to talk about it, but I have a lot of confidence and respect in Stephen and his team in what they are trying to achieve.

"Last night was a setback on what is a difficult journey, but it is a setback. That’s what it is, but that’s all it is. I have healthy respect for what they are trying to achieve and how they are going about it. My position hasn’t changed on that just because of one result last night."

When asked directly if Kenny had anything to worry about, Barrett replied: "The only thing he should be worrying about now is Qatar and the match on Tuesday and that's where the focus is at."

A follow-up asked if it was fair for the blame to be placed on the shoulders of the manager still searching for a first win after ten matches.

"I don't know who is ascribing blame," said Barrett.

"What we had was just a poor result last night, a poor performance, and the reaction to that was actually significantly different to the reaction to another match last Wednesday. That's what it is.

"One game doesn't make a swallow; equally one game isn't going to throw everything in the air and shouldn't.

"There's no doubt this has been a difficult year for Stephen, his team and the team itself and everything that's been thrown at them. My observation is they've shown huge enthusiasm, a lot of professionalism, very resilient and they're pretty committed and have a lot of conviction in what they are trying to achieve and I support them on that."

Meanwhile, Barrett said there had been 'some dialogue' between the FAI and Robbie Keane who remains on the payroll of the organisation but has no role at the moment.

"To be honest I will leave that to Jonathan (Hill - FAI CEO) and the executive. There has been some dialogue and that will be ongoing," he said.

"What goes between the parties stays between the parties, and let them resolve it."

