‘I had a ball out there. I needed that’ – Denise O’Sullivan happy to finish World Cup in ‘more natural position’

Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match against Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Denise O’Sullivan ended the World Cup in her best position after starting it not thinking she would kick a ball.

Following the shin scare from that infamously abandoned friendly against Colombia, the gifted play-maker admitted her genuine fears that the tournament might pass her by.

She did manage to play every minute of the campaign and, although not always at her best, a switch from a 6 to a 10 role offered a glimpse of the potential that was missing from her this month.

“I had a ball out there. I needed that.

“To be honest, I had more freedom as it’s my more natural position. I can just float about as a Number 10, get on the ball and don’t have to think too much.

“Being in that position I’m able to show myself more. I finally got a shot on goal.

“The next level is getting those chance and then finish them.

“It’s been tough. My first two performances weren’t my best in an Irish shirt and I only have myself to blame. I’m well able to take criticism but tonight I showed what I can do.

“The injury hasn’t been on my mind but the biggest change for me tonight was being able to get on the ball in those spaces.

“I’m a lot better when I don’t have much time to think. I’m a lot better.

“We didn’t discuss the changes. The manager probably saw it herself from looking at games. I didn’t have much space as a No 6 in the two games, unable to get on the ball as much.

“The No 10 is my natural position for Ireland. Fair play to Vera, she looked at the Nigeria team and could see there would be space either side of their sole No 6.

“Vera and the staff discussed it and felt being in that pocket was best. 100 percent I want to stay there now.

“It feels bittersweet because although we wanted a win we’ve come away with our first World Cup point.

“Honestly, this tournament was so intense from the levels of play that’s there. We learned from the intensity of the first two games so that’s a big learning curve. We have a taste of it and next time we’ll be back better.

“We’ll reflect individually and collectively to learn from these moments. It was difficult and though we only got one point we can be proud. Every player didn’t give less than 100 percent. That’s what we’re supposed to do.

“I was buzzing for Courtney getting Player of the Match. She’s kept is in so many games big player for us.”