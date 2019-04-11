Former Ireland striker Niall Quinn has criticised John Delaney's decision not to answer questions on the €100,000 bridging loan he gave the FAI CEO and his tenure as the association's CEO during yesterday's Oireachtas hearing.

'I had 92 caps for the country and for the first time in my life I was truly embarrassed by my association' - Niall Quinn

At the outset of the meeting at Leinster House, Delaney, who was joined by a legal adviser, read a statement to say that he was precluded from certain questions and would only be drawn on his term as Executive Vice-President, just over two weeks.

On numerous occasions Delaney batted away questions referencing his statement.

The stance taken by the former CEO, although legitimate, was criticised by Quinn.

“To stonewall it legally was hugely disappointing,” Quinn told Virgin Media Sport. “I see some of the comments saying he ‘parked the bus’, to use a football term. But seriously, that was poor. I thought he had more in him than that.

“I’m very disappointed and I’ll go as far as to say: I had 92 caps for the country and today for the first time in my life I was truly embarrassed by my association. This is as low a point as I can remember.”

Niall Quinn yesterday on the FAI's performance in front of the Oireachtas Committee. #VMSport pic.twitter.com/s4FZX2ar9k — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 11, 2019

Former Ireland manager Brian Kerr, also speaking on Virgin Media Sport, felt the FAI had missed an opportunity to be transparent on what transpired in 2017.

"I think from the FAI’s point of view they completely missed an opportunity there to inform the public and give them some clarity, some truth and some transparency to what has been going on in the FAI,” said Kerr.

“They completely missed the beat on that one as far as I’m concerned and John Delaney coming in, making a statement and then basically saying he wasn’t prepared to answer any questions about his time as CEO — that was farcical.”

