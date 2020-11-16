'I got the phone call two weeks ago' - Aaron McEneff 'buzzing' after international transfer opens door to call-up

Shamrock Rovers man Aaron McEneff says he wants to make an impact with the Republic of Ireland after a shock call-up to the senior squad, just two weeks after the Derry native received the clearance needed to line out for the side.

McEneff, a key player for the Hoops in the title-winning season, had represented Northern Ireland at underage level and while he had declared his interest in playing for the Republic, as his younger brother Jordan (Arsenal) has done, it took time for the FAI to clear the red tape needed.

But on Monday morning the midfielder got a late call-up to an injury-hit senior squad, while he was training with his club in Dublin. Fellow Hoop Graham Burke, previously capped at senior level by Martin O'Neill, was also drafted in.

"It's a very proud moment for myself and my family," McEneff told FAITV. "I found out when I went into training this morning at Shamrock Rovers and I was absolutely buzzing, it's great to be involved.

"An international call up is one of those things. If they come along, they come along, you don't think about it. I am buzzing and it feels like the hard work is paying off.

"Everyone is in the squad on merit and I worked hard in training, getting to know the lads, and they were all great to me. I'll train again tomorrow and look forward to the game on Wednesday."

As happened with Dundalk man Michael Duffy, who also played underage for Northern Ireland before declaring for the Republic, the process through FIFA took time and while Duffy's case is still with FIFA, McEneff is now clear to play.

“I got the phone call two weeks ago (about international clearance) and that was a long time in the process. I'm glad it went through two weeks ago, I wouldn't be here now if it hadn't," he added.

