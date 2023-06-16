‘I got my legs pinned back together so you got to learn how to run’ – Leanne Kiernan

Leanne Kiernan has missed the appreciative roar from the bleachers, especially in acclamation of her scoring touch.

After almost a full season on the sidelines, the 24-year-old Liverpool striker is timing her run into the area with perfection as Vera Pauw put her squad through their paces ahead of next Thursday’s Tallaght friendly with Zambia.

A stunning, swivelling effort during an inter-squad friendly at today’s open training session in UCD’s Belfield Bowl won’t guarantee graduation to the World Cup squad.

But there is no doubt that Professor Pauw will have taken note of her lively intervention, as the Bailieborough battler demonstrates that her injury woes are fully behind her.

“Long time no see!” she beams. “Been a long time but I still know where the goal is…”

It has been in her sights for months now, although at times so desperately beyond reach.

She had barely broken sweat in a Liverpool jersey when she suffered a devastating ankle injury in the shock opening day win against subsequent WSL champions Chelsea.

As her world ground to a shuddering halt, life continued, Liverpool’s with uncertainty, Ireland’s with growing conviction.

She couldn’t even fly home when Amber Barrett struck for glory in Hampden – they came to the stricken striker, encased in casting.

“I was in the cast. I had all the girls kitted out in Ireland jerseys. I cried my eyes out. Happy tears.”

Collective joy. Yet all the while the individual wondered what it all meant to her. In her mind, the fates had now dictated her path, however warily she had to trace her steps at first.

“You need to learn how to use your legs again,” she says. “I got my legs pinned back together so you got to learn how to run. Single leg weight bearing, it’s a slow process.

“But you know what? The best thing was when Amber Barrett scored that goal. Because then I knew I had an end goal to my rehab.”

A whiteboard displayed her daily desires, this World Cup camp her ultimate goal.

No other striker could have matched the depthless hunger that drove her to hit this target.

“Every minute. I had that whiteboard in my room with the World Cup dates when we were in camp and I was always working towards that.

“Some days it’s really hard to get motivated when you’re up on that watt bike instead of being out on the pitch. But look it, I’m here now.

“I spent the entire Christmas in the gym. No weekends at home in the past five months. I’d train on the weekends too before the team came in for games. It’s a lonely time too.

“You’re always in about four or five hours before the team and you never really get to see them. It’s just you and weights, you and yourself. But it’s made me mentally tough and I feel like I’m in a really good place now. I feel confident.”

They say everything happens for a reason; well, this injury happened at a certain moment for a reason.

And now she had time on her hands to resume her vaulting ambition.

“I’m a very positive thinker. And when I set my goals nothing can get in the way of my goals.

“I just knew that when the injury happened, listen you never want to have a serious injury but if you wanted to have it happen to you at a certain time, then this was the best, giving it time to heal. It’s been nine or ten months now.”

It helped that she was at Liverpool FC, with its broad Irish community – including an unwilling injured colleague, Niamh Fahey, amidst her own personal trauma – and an empathetic manager in Matt Beard who shared her World Cup zeal.

“Of course, they knew my goals. But I’m paid by Liverpool to play for Liverpool. When I was in the best position to come into the squad, that’s when I came back. I had a few setbacks during the year but you always get that with such an injury.

“I was lucky. I had great people around me. The club has a great support system. Some of the Irish girls are there, and even some of the staff are Irish.

“I always felt at home, it keeps me grounded. But obviously for a lot of it, it’s not very nice. You’re on your own for a lot of the time - and some days you’ll come in and do great.

“But the next day, you come in and it’s two steps backwards. That’s the joys of this sport isn’t it?”

Her steadfast resilience has always been an undercurrent to her character; much of it forged in tragedy – next month will mark the ten-year anniversary of brother Patrick’s death in a car accident.

She has mined other reserves during her fraught rehabilitation.

“I can lift heavier in the gym!” smiles Kiernan, who returned to the Liverpool side last month in a 3-3 draw with Aston Villa.

“But yeah, my left foot too, using that. Working on other things you don’t work on that much. My strength. And probably my mental ability as well. Staying focused and strong. I’m not being easily taken down because I’ve been through this.”

She read an interview recently about the World Cup, of how it represents such a small space of time in relative terms, compared to, as she puts it “is all the fucking work and exercises you do to get there!”

She apologises for the language of the sports field but needs not to; only one more hurdle remains now.

The final, giant leap to be confirmed in Pauw’s plans. The pair have been in regular contact over the last nine months.

But now it is the next nine days that matter, as Pauw prepares for her big reveal on June 29.

“I don’t even think about that right now. I just know that in every training session I will give 110%. If that’s enough, that’s enough. I can only do my best and hope everything else falls into place.

“It’s just brilliant to be back. The girls have always been good to me, texting me and keeping me updated. Ringing during camp to let me know what’s been going on, always wanting to make me fell involved.

“I feel that is why our team is such a tight knit group, we all get on so very well. Everybody takes it seriously but there is always great craic behind the scenes.”

The hard work starts now. Given she was a pig farmer in her youth, no better woman could be braced for the effort.