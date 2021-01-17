'I got a lot of racism but I was strong enough to get on with it'

THE weekend before last should have been one to celebrate for Ireland’s Nigerian community.

Over the course of three days, four young players took huge strides toward their dream careers, making their bows in senior football.

In Lancashire, on the Saturday, Derby County turned to Festy Ebosele and Ola Ibrahim as they struggled against Chorley in the FA Cup, while two days later Mipo Odubeko thrilled West Ham fans when he made his debut down the road in Stockport.

Mipo Odubeko is one of the rising Ireland underage international stars of Nigerian descent Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mipo Odubeko is one of the rising Ireland underage international stars of Nigerian descent Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

That same evening in Scotland, Armstrong Okoflex came off the bench for Celtic in a league clash with Hibs, rounding off what would, on any other weekend, have been something to cheer for Irish football.

But this wasn’t any other weekend, and instead it was Jonathan Afolabi, another Irish player with Nigerian heritage, who stole the headlines thanks to the racist abuse meted out to the Celtic striker who is on loan at Dundee. Hours after scoring in the Scottish Cup, the Dubliner received seven abusive messages on Instagram in the space of nine minutes. He later shared the messages with his followers, with ‘monkey’, and the N-word prominent in the abuse.

Sickening

“Ye sound mate,” the 20-year-old replied, with an ironic thumbs-up emoji, before the “vile, disgraceful and sickening” abuse was quickly condemned by Dundee and Celtic.

In south Dublin, Emeka Onwubiko read the reports that followed and felt compelled to speak out.

“When I saw what happened with (Afolabi), I don’t know – I didn’t expect anyone to read it – but it was just in me, and I didn’t want to keep it in me, I just had to get it out there. Then it went crazy . . .”

The name may be unfamiliar, to even the keenest of Irish football fans, but Onwubiko long ago blazed a trail that Afolabi and Co are now following.

Just over 15years ago i made history as the first Nigerian kid to wear the Irish Jersey, 15 years later a huge crop of Nigerian kids nw wearing the Irish Jersey.

Makes me a proud older brother.

Message to next generation of Nigerian kids following the same path is be strong🙏💪 pic.twitter.com/v0vyj4SXax — Emeka Onwubiko (@MeeksEmeka1611) January 12, 2021

Seventeen years ago next month, he became the first Nigerian-born player to pull on the Irish jersey, making his U-15 debut against Wales in an Ireland team managed by Vinny Butler.

“Just over 15 years ago I made history as the first Nigerian kid to wear the Irish jersey, 15 years later a huge crop of Nigerian kids are now wearing the Irish jersey,” he tweeted on Monday.

“Makes me a proud older brother. Message to next generation of Nigerian kids following the same path is be strong.”

His tweet included an image of his Ireland debut alongside a photo of Afolabi wrapped in the tricolour, and at last count there were almost 15,000 reactions to the post. As may be expected, though, while most comments were positive, not all were. “It’s interesting times,” said Onwubiko, now a football coach in Wicklow. “The pandemic might have something to do with it, people getting bored, banging out online abuse . . . it might be just too easy to do now.

“When you are bored, you try crazy stuff, and unfortunately racism is one of the main things. I just wanted to let him (Afolabi) know he had to be strong. Not just him, the lot of them coming through.”

Jonathan Afolabi of Republic of Ireland celebrates following the 2019 UEFA U19 European Championship Finals group B match against the Czech Republic. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Jonathan Afolabi of Republic of Ireland celebrates following the 2019 UEFA U19 European Championship Finals group B match against the Czech Republic. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

When Onwubiko arrived in Dublin with his family from Nigeria in early 2000, the family chose this country believing it would be a better place to bring up their children. They weren’t alone. From figures released in 2019, Nigerians represented the largest single African group in Ireland, and the second largest non-EU section of migration into Ireland.

“Pre-2000, there was nothing here. In my time in school in Swords, I was the only black kid,” Onwubiko admits. “They used to want to touch my hair, as if I was an alien. But since then, there’s been an influx, and a lot of these players coming through now were born here. You’ll see a lot more of the integration coming, the benefits will start paying off, when you see the Nigerian lads coming through.”

Some have already pulled on the green shirt at underage level, but whether they do so for the senior team – tying them to the country – is another thing. Many have spoken of their desire to represent the country they were born in, but Onwubiko says nothing should be taken for granted.

“It’s definitely a danger, the Nigeria FA are ringing everyone,” he says. “They were doing that with me back when I played. There are definitely people jumping in their ears. But these kids feel Irish as much as Nigerian.

“I hope most of them will want to wear the Irish jersey. I hope they would. Hopefully the racism doesn’t affect them and make them not want to. I got a lot of racism, but I was strong enough to get on with it. The best way to shut people up is massive success and that drove me.

“They need to have that mindset too, if not they’ll be like ‘eff that, I can’t be bothered dealing with this’. I felt welcome, and looked after even though there were negatives. I wore the Irish jersey with pride, I sang the whole anthem, I embraced it all.

“These kids feel the same. But people shouldn’t take that for granted. If you make people feel at home. . . they’ll just want to be part of it.”

Talent

Football was all he wanted to do when he arrived in Ireland and his talent was quickly noticed. First, an FAI summer camp coach told him the games he was playing in were “too easy” and when he moved to Fingal Community College his PE teacher again told him he was too good.

Not everyone saw those sentiments as a positive.

“I went eventually to St Kevin’s Boys and I was flying, scoring 30-40 goals a season,” he recalls. “That’s where I went to a tournament in Liverpool, and Man City came in for me after I scored something like 12 goals in five games. But as a kid I got loads of abuse for that – it seems you don’t really get it unless you’re playing well. Nobody cares if you’re terrible, they don’t come at you unless you’re doing well.

“I had players or parents saying stuff to slow me down. Once I was on international duty with a player, but when we went back to our clubs we played one another and he told me to ‘f**k off back to your own country’.

“So, I say to young players now, you’re doing well if you’re getting that. It’s not ideal, I want things to get better, but for now that’s how I tell them to cope with it.”

When the country’s not in lockdown, Onwubiko drives to Tallaght to get his hair cut, and much like every black American movie will have told you, the barbershop resembles something like a community hall mixed with a therapist’s couch.

There, the grapevine pours forth each month, with rumours of new players, tales of old players and the occasional request for advice. Onwubiko hears about the talent coming through in Tallaght, Blanchardstown and Balbriggan, where much of the community is based, and his overwhelming hope is that they not only follow his path, but outdo him.

“I dip in and dip out of the community, but my goal is hopefully to set up an academy in that area, where they can do extra sessions etc,” he says.

“The Nigerian community is not that big in Ireland, so a lot of them will know who I am and what I did and some say they were inspired by me, which is great. My name is still on the wall at St Kevin’s as one of the first underage internationals, and some lads send me photos now and then of it and say ‘I want my name on the wall as well’. I want them to achieve more than me, though, because I only went to U-21 level.”

Things could have been so different for Onwubiko, and if he was coming through the ranks in 2021, one expects it would be. His goalscoring exploits as a young teenager drew admirers, but the obstacles he faced in getting an Irish passport ultimately cost him his dream of playing at the very top.

There was a three-year delay in processing the necessary paperwork, and it wasn’t until Brian Kerr and a Taoiseach got involved that he could play a competitive international.

“Kids these days won’t have to go through things I did, they’ll have Irish passports much quicker,” he says.

“Man City wanted to sign me, without even going on trial, but I didn’t have an Irish passport at the time, and when I was over there I spent six months going under someone else’s name and playing in friendlies.

“I signed a four-year deal, but then they realised they had to let me go because I couldn’t get the passport.

“The same thing happened at West Brom. I had another four-year deal, a fully professional deal, but it wasn’t until two years later that I got my Irish passport. I doubt there’d be the same issue now as in my day.

“Brian Kerr helped me a lot, through SARI (Sport Against Racism Ireland), and they got me some lawyers. The FAI didn’t have a clue, they didn’t really help, but I think Brian got Bertie (Ahern) involved, and I got the passport in about a week at the end of it all.”

Dreamed

Onwubiko eventually got his move to England but Billericay and Solihull are not the footballing names he dreamed of having on his CV.

“I was at one of them for a few weeks and the coach said ‘where have you been all this time’, after I scored three goals in two games,” he laughs. But he was soon back in Dublin.

Part of his downfall, he believes, is that he eventually tried too hard to blend in. To become the player a coach wanted him to be, rather than playing to his own strengths.

Emeka Onwubiko is now a football coach in Wicklow

Emeka Onwubiko is now a football coach in Wicklow

As a coach now, his philosophy is to work to a player’s strengths rather than to focus on what they’re not able to do, and he believes the African style is something that Ireland – and the League of Ireland – would do well to embrace.

“I watched Joey N’Do play when he was at Shelbourne, and I think we had similar skills . . . people used to call me [Jay-Jay] ‘Okocha’ when I was young, because I had that flair,” he said.

“That flair helped me to make an instant impact, and sometimes being different like that gets you somewhere. If I was the same as the Irish lads, I wouldn’t have gotten in to some teams. I had stepovers etc . . . but then I fell into the trap of being like the other players I saw, and then I wasn’t standing out as much as before.

“The League of Ireland doesn’t have enough flair players like Joey anymore, players who put bums on seats – people want to see players take on other players, not just long passes.

“If you had coaches who wanted to see that, who had a bias toward players dribbling and entertaining, it’d be much better. That’s just my personal opinion, of course, but I’d love to see more of it.

“That flair is something African players have and it could add a lot to the league, and the national team.”

Afolabi, Okoflex, Odubeko, Ebosele, Ibrahim, Shodipo, Sobowale and Bazunu – the next generation are ready to carry the torch. To make headlines for all the right reasons.