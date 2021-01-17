| 5.6°C Dublin

'I got a lot of racism but I was strong enough to get on with it'

Emeka Onwubiko, the first Nigerian-born player to represent an Irish international soccer team, says the current crop of footballers of African descent need to be made feel welcome

Emeka Onwubiko playing for the Republic of Ireland U-15s v Wales. Picture credit; David Maher / SPORTSFILE Expand

Emeka Onwubiko playing for the Republic of Ireland U-15s v Wales. Picture credit; David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh

THE weekend before last should have been one to celebrate for Ireland’s Nigerian community.

Over the course of three days, four young players took huge strides toward their dream careers, making their bows in senior football.

In Lancashire, on the Saturday, Derby County turned to Festy Ebosele and Ola Ibrahim as they struggled against Chorley in the FA Cup, while two days later Mipo Odubeko thrilled West Ham fans when he made his debut down the road in Stockport.

