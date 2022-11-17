‘I found it bizarre’ – Roy Keane reveals how Alex Ferguson ‘constantly pressured’ him not to play for Ireland

Roy Keane has revealed his frustration over the “constant pressure” from Alex Ferguson not to play for Ireland during his time at Manchester United.

Keane was involved in numerous rows with Ireland managers during his international career over appearances for his country – most notably with Mick McCarthy and his absence from Ireland’s World Cup play-off second leg against Iran in 2001. That particular talking point resulted in forming part of the blazing stand-off between Keane and McCarthy in Saipan at the pre-World Cup training camp in 2002 that saw the Corkman leave the Ireland squad and not play in Japan and South Korea.

Speaking at a World Cup preview event with SkyBet, Keane said: “I was under constant pressure when I was going away with Ireland from the Manchester United manager.

“I was constantly told, ‘you shouldn’t be going over’. Even if you weren’t injured and you had a little knock, they wouldn’t want you going, it was constant pressure.

“I used to see other lads going away and it used to frustrate me a little bit. I always felt like they looked at Ireland as maybe not as important as England. I see lads going to Argentina for friendly matches.

“I thought the club and the manager were definitely like ‘it’s ok if you go to Argentina, but Ireland…..’. (they) definitely had an issue when I was going away to play with Ireland. It used to drive me mad, and it put you under huge pressure….not going away to play for your country. I found it very strange and bizarre why a manager would do that to any player.”

Keane has previously expressed his frustration over being accused of faking injury and missing out on the Iran second leg.

"To be accused of missing a game because of an injury that I was accused of having, believe it or not I actually let people off lightly, there could have been a lot more trouble, shall we say,” said Keane back in 2018 when speaking about the Saipan showdown with Mick McCarthy.

“I was basically accused of faking an injury in a match and not being available for a match, when I was injured. And it was a really strange time to bring it up, and it wasn't true. So you know, if you make those accusations against me, you know, have a guess at what's going to happen.

“Because one of the biggest problems of my career, I still look back, is I played far too many games, like a lot of players, I’m no hero, I played when I was injured.

“So to have that thrown at me and the timing of it, in front of the group of players, let me tell you, you’re going to get fireworks. And I would expect that from any player, particularly a senior player. So there you go."





