'I felt a bit bitter and twisted....I had a bit of a snarl at him down the phone' - Mick McCarthy on Declan Rice

Former Ireland manager Mick McCarthy 'had a bit of a snarl' down the phone to Declan Rice when the West Ham midfielder rang to tell the then-Ireland manager he was switching allegiance to England.

Rice played three times for Ireland before taking time out to consider his international future and McCarthy has admitted he knew he would not be back in the green jersey once that happened.

Speaking on Paddy Power's 'From he Horse's Mouth Podcast' with Ruby Walsh, McCarthy also said he accepted and fully understood why he had to stand down as Ireland manager despite the Euro 2020 campaign not being finished due to Covid 19.

And despite a tough start for his successor Stephen Kenny, McCarthy says he needs more time in charge of the international side to implement his ideas.

"I felt a bit bitter and twisted but that's because we had just lost a good player and he would have made a big difference to the team but the other side of that is if they don't want to play for us, don't play," said McCarthy when asked how he reacted to Declan Rice when he rang.

"I'd been waiting for the response from December when I met Declan. I'd been in touch and I'd been in touch and I kept in touch. (I thought) The longer this goes on the more it's not happening. So when it finally did happen I had a bit of a snarl at him down the phone. Very abrupt I was.

"It wasn't 'oh, thanks for letting me know, good luck with that and I hope it goes well for you'. I don't know exactly what it was but it was the opposite of that."

On Stephen Kenny's troubled start with the Boys In Green - with four draws and four defeats and just one goal scored so far - McCarthy insists he will need a lot more time.

"They (fans) have got to out faith in him," said McCarthy about Kenny.

"We all know that results are ultimately what will define it. If it is a campaign where you are saying 'we are doing this and we are going to change it around and bring in those U-21s in who are doing so well and we are going to have to start again', then quite clearly, absolutely you need time to do it."

McCarthy also revealed a few house rules over his old nemesis Roy Keane.

"Normally someone does (mention it) on a daily basis you know and I say to everybody our careers shouldn't be defined by that.

"We have a bit of a competition in our house that anybody who mentions Saipan or the other fella (Keane) any day wins the 'D*** of the Day Award'.

"Whether it's said to me or said to any of my family. They'll say, 'Oh dad, I had the D*** of the Day today, somebody mentioned it'."

Online Editors