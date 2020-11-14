'I feeling better than ever, and ready to go' - Troy Parrott aiming to create history for Ireland

TROY PARROTT is determined to play his part in helping Ireland’s Under-21 create history.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker’s four goals in his four appearances have pushed towards reaching next year’s European Championships but a recent injury will limit his involvement in the final two qualifiers.

Jim Crawford’s side must claim all six points from their final two games of the campaign, starting with Sunday’s test against Iceland at Tallaght Stadium, to become the first Ireland side to reach a major U-21 finals.

Parrott hasn't kicked a ball since September 24 when he sustained ankle ligament damage on his one and only outing for Millwall in the Carabao Cup against Burnley.

That means Crawford must use his senior international striker sparingly in the double-header, the second part away to basement side Luxembourg next Wednesday.

“Last week was my first week back in full training with Millwall and coming in with the U-21s was the next step forward,” 18-year-old Parrott told FAITV.

“I was flying when I went to Millwall, feeling the best I’ve ever felt, but I had two set-backs, two injuries one after the other.

“Thankfully I’m back, feeling better than ever, and ready to go.

“The end goal from the start of the qualifiers was to qualify for the Euros and there’s no reason to stop thinking about that now.”

Crawford insisted he’ll take a sensible approach to Parrott’s involvement in the must-win games.

“Troy being Troy, he wants to play the two games, but look, we have to be careful. He's not back training long.

“It's just something that we've spoken about with regards our own staff, how we could utilise him if needed.

“Troy has lit the place up through his personality and the way he trains.

“It's all about the process with Troy. He's an extremely level-headed fella and he understands where he's at regarding his football career at the minute.

“The bigger-picture stuff is getting into that Millwall team, playing every week and hopefully he can progress to play and score goals for the senior international team.”

Crawford’s side will have to accomplish their mission without another mainstay, after midfielder Jason Knight was drafted into the senior squad for tomorrow's Uefa Nations League game in Wales.

They’ve already lost Dara O’Shea and Adam Idah, who started the away defeat to Iceland 14 months ago, to Stephen Kenny’s full panel.

“Jay has been doing great with Derby so he deserves his call-up,” said captain Conor Masterson.

“It just shows what Stephen (Kenny) is doing. He knew us from the 21s, so he knows what we're capable of, and he's bringing us up.

“But I also think the team we have right now is still good enough to beat Iceland and Luxembourg.”

U-21 Euro qualifier: Ireland v Iceland, Tallaght Stadium, Sunday, 12.30pm (Live on eir Sport)

Online Editors