‘I feared my World Cup dream was over’ – Denise O’Sullivan on the tackle that almost ended her tournament

Denise O’Sullivan has revealed her anguish when it seemed like her World Cup dreams might be shattered.

The Cork midfielder was rushed to hospital in agony eight days ago after suffering a painful shin injury in the now infamously abandoned pre-tournament friendly against Colombia in Brisbane.

Scans and X-Rays revealed there was no serious damage but as she waited for the results in St Andrew’s Hospital in Slacks Creek, the North Carolina Courage star was seized by the most pessimistic scenarios.

“At the time it happened, I thought there could have been a chance for sure because I was in so much pain from the challenge,” she said when asked did the thought of missing the World Cup cross her mind after Lorena Bedoya’s illegal tackle.

But, as she displayed her two most recent tattoos – “Resilience” and “10”, her jersey number, the player Katie McCabe calls a tough cookie was not going to go down without a fight.

“Luckily I went and got some scans and it didn’t show up anything broken. That was the fear, that there was something going to be broken but yeah I was lucky.

“It was a scare at first, because I was in so much pain when it happened. Obviously being the first major tournament, I feared the worst for myself.

“I was nervous myself for the next few hours, to see if I could recover in time, and that’s all I was thinking about.

“I was giving absolutely everything I could to do that, and luckily I did and I was glad I was able to be out there with the team.

“By the time we got some scans, it was within an hour. They were able to tell me some results and settle me down a bit.

“With Ange (Angela Kenneally, physio), I was actually shaking in the hospital because I was so nervous and emotional. But yeah, I mean, I got the results and I was able to relax a bit.”

Aside from the physical damage, O’Sullivan also endured a brief, but intense, period of mental trauma too as the incident exploded on social and global media.

Video footage of the tackle that emerged from Colombia prompted widespread abuse and comment on social media.

“It was mental. The thing blew up. I didn’t know what to do. It was obviously stressful seeing it all over social media because that’s not the attention I wanted on the team, and for myself. I wanted to focus on the game.

“To be fair, I came off social media when it happened to be honest. I think on Twitter, I just saw it blow up too much and it was ‘This is not the attention I need, this is not the attention the team needs’. So I deleted my Twitter for a while and kind of stayed away from it.

“Of course, I want the attention on the team but not for that reason. Yeah it’s good that everyone was paying attention but they were paying attention for the wrong reasons I think. I want people to pay attention to see how good this team is and can see how we are on the world stage.

“I mean…it kind of blew up everything. I think you couldn’t have missed it on social media. It was popping up everywhere I looked. Yeah, probably got more attention. As I said, it was kind of for the reasons I didn’t want and it was out of my control at that point.”

O’Sullivan revealed that that the Colombian player had challenged her moments before the tackle.

“She body-checked me,” claimed O’Sullivan.

“And it is something I can take, a body-check, whatever, Without the ball, she put her shoulder out and sent me about 10 yards, because it is not hard with my size. Yeah, it didn't bother me at all. And then after that, the challenge came in two minutes later.

“I just remember it was very late and I already released the ball and she smashed my ankle, my shin.

I don’t know if it was deliberate at all. But all I know looking back on it, it was a very late challenge, she kind of wasn’t looking at the ball.

“There was a few bad tackles before. I think Ruesha (Littlejohn’s) one was probably the worst, she jumped in time, I got hit. We were like, we weren’t afraid, it was just concern more than anything else.

“I don’t this team ever fears of a challenge. I don’t think, I’ve never went off after a tackle in my entire life. You’ve never sent me off the pitch.

“It’s fine now. Still some bruising because of the impact but I’m totally fine now. It was sore after the Australia game, even before it was a bit still and I was just working with Ange just to loosen it out a bit. It was a bit sore but right now it’s in the back of my mind.”

Instead the pain of opening day defeat has lasted longer; O’Sullivan brushed off her concerns to deliver a scintillating display that made her manager so proud but Ireland need a result now against Canada.

“That is how we wanted to play in the first game,” she said of the team’s expected defensive set-up against the underwhelming Matildas.

“But now it is wide open again and we have a big opportunity, it is in our own hands and for us, we will work on that in the next few days and Vera will have us push on further, I am not really sure.

“Sometimes, you do have to take that responsibility and move further up the pitch but we will just see what Vera wants in the next few days and see what the game-plan is going to be.

“It’s difficult. Against a team like Australia with their attacking threat that they have, you are thinking if they counter here, we might be in a bit of trouble.

“So first and foremost the plan was to stay compact and organised as you seen in the last 20 minutes, we were able to get a bit further up the pitch. That’s something we want to do more.

“But I also think credit to the subs that came on, they really changed the game, they were a massive help to us, with the energy they had, the legs, so we did create a lot of chances.”

Cork came out in force to support her on Thursday and, with the large O’Sullivan clan from the north side to the fore, will do so again this Wednesday.

“Ah, stop! They are enjoying it anyway, they are loving the experience! Their support has been absolutely massive. You have seen the videos before I left, and now these videos here.

“To see my mam with the smile on her face, as she does every single day during this tournament has been phenomenal, she is even doing interviews.

“Now my mam doesn’t speak much, honestly. She doesn’t and I am thinking, wow, I am proud of you, girl, doing all these interviews.

“And there’s a picture of the brothers jumping in the air, they told me. It was mad. But they are loving it, the excitement back there and the buzz back there has been unbelievable, the amount of watch parties going on back in Cork has been unreal. It is great to see the amount of people that are behind this team and supporting us.”