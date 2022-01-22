‘I ended up in the singing session until 3.0am. It was like an old school house party’

Saturday/ Sunday, January 15/16

It says a lot about a weekend when the most interesting thing that happened was getting a haircut. That’s because there wasn’t much more to say or do. We know that our fate in the competition hinges on the game with Cameroon on Monday, and we can’t leave our hotel to go for a walk or a look around because of the bubble rules.

Days drag apart from getting out for training. All we can do is concentrate on our preparations, but there’s bad news when another positive PCR test for the manager, Bubista, means he’s out of our final group match.

The haircut does allow me to meet some of our fans. When we arrived in Cape Verde at the end of December, they organised a person to come into the hotel to give everyone a fresh cut but my room-mate Jeffry Fortes said ‘no, no, I don’t cheat on my barber’.

I was thinking fair play to him for going without but I didn’t realise his own barber was coming to Cameroon. Jeffry was born and raised in Holland – in Rotterdam – where there’s a big Cape Verdean community and his barber Dani is out here with two of his friends Ze and Derik.

Dani was born in Cape Verde and moved to Holland and tells me when he got there first, people would come up to him and ask if he was from Surinam or Angola and nobody knew where Cape Verde was.

That’s all changed now. I was thinking about the amount of messages I’ve received from home, that people who didn’t know where Cape Verde was when I said it to them growing up . . . they know now. Well, they might not be able to point it out on a map but they know they play in the African Cup of Nations anyway.

Monday, January 17

There are moments from this day I will take with me for the rest of my life. Playing Cameroon in their own back yard was a completely different matchday experience and when they come out for the warm-up, the energy of the stadium lifting was incredible.

The drone of the vuvuzelas was overpowering. They are so much more impactful in real life than on TV. Honestly, it sounded like a call to war.

We were on the pitch already in a circle, looking at each other and taking it in and saying this is exactly why we wanted to be here, to play at this level. It geed us up as much as it did them.

Roberto Lopes of Cape Verde clears the danger ahead of Harold Moukoudi of Cameroon. Photo: Getty

Whatsapp Roberto Lopes of Cape Verde clears the danger ahead of Harold Moukoudi of Cameroon. Photo: Getty

Cameroon didn’t need to win, but their public expected it. Before the game, their fans were coming to us as we got off the bus, telling us Cameroon were going to win and their captain and star striker Vincent Aboubakar was going to score.

They were right about the second part; we’d heard Aboubakar was going after a tournament record set by Samuel Eto’o and his shot flies through a few pairs of legs to leave us behind at half-time.

We didn’t have our manager in the stadium but he got another negative test on the morning of the game – it’s hard to keep up with his PCR stats – which meant he was able to speak with us in the team meeting but couldn’t be in the dressing room.

Still, we didn’t panic at half-time. Garry Rodrigues comes off the bench to score a brilliant goal that silences the stadium for at least two minutes and after that we just hang in there for the draw that we know should be enough.

It was backs to the wall. There was wave after wave of attack. Aboubakar was demanding of his team-mates if he felt he wasn’t getting the right service. They brought on Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from Bayern Munich to apply more pressure.

We were celebrating winning throw-ins, goalkicks and free-kicks by the end of it, anything that killed a bit of time and yet in injury-time, when a free-kick is blocked by our wall, my heart is in my mouth when they start shouting to look at VAR.

I don’t know what they are appealing for but it’s waved away and the final whistle is the sweetest sound.

Diney Borges, my defensive colleague, tells me my name is on the big screen for man of the match and I’m struggling to believe him. I tell him he should get it. I’m taken to the side of the pitch for an interview and presented with a trophy in a chest that I’m going to struggle to fit in my suitcase home.

I arrived into the dressing room to find a party is already underway. Stopira, our stand-in skipper, is recording everything and the lads grab me and start chanting ‘mossi branqui, mossi branqui’ which is their pet name for me.

It dates back to one of my first trips to Cape Verde, and somebody asking our physio, Didi, who the new guy over there was. Didi asked which one and the guy replied, ‘mossi branqui’ which basically means the light skinned guy, the white guy.

The squad adopted that. It’s shouted around in the dressing room along with a lot of other things and when we get back to the hotel, the manager is waiting outside to give everyone a big hug.

Tuesday, January 18

Yesterday was our earliest kick-off, and yet it still turned out to be my latest night. We don’t know for certain if we are through as one of the four best third placed teams – although it looks good – but there’s a long break until our next game if we do, so there was scope for a bit of team bonding into the early hours.

Half the lads end up in one hotel room playing cards, the other half end up having an impromptu karaoke night. I left my room to see if I could get some chocolate anywhere and I ended up in the singing session until around 3.0am.

The Cape Verde squad celebrate in the dressing room

Whatsapp The Cape Verde squad celebrate in the dressing room

It was like being in an old school house party and I was getting to work on my creole, listening to all of the songs. Kenny Rocha – our midfielder that was linked with Liverpool – steals the show.

He’s got a 1.5 litre water bottle in his hand like a microphone and any song that comes on, he’s up there singing it. I’m not surprised because of the confidence he has on and off the pitch. Put Kenny in any situation and he makes it ten times better.

Today is calmer, a wind down. We need two of the other five groups to go our way and I’m speaking to ‘Off The Ball’ back home when Senegal are playing Malawi. We need Senegal to win but it’s a bore draw.

In the evening matches, we want Ghana to drop points against Comoros but that’s a long shot. And yet when I’m down in the restaurant picking up my food, I hear a cheer. Comoros have scored.

We’re back in our rooms when they go 2-0 up after half-time and with Andre Ayew sent off, there’s lads running down the corridors banging door and screaming ‘Goooaaalll’ like those South American commentators.

Ghana pull it back to 2-2 and it goes quiet but when Comoros get another to win it, the doors fly open again and Stopira is doing the Ronaldo ‘Siu’ celebration on the corridor.

We’re halfway there and the analyst informs us that if we do go through, we’re almost certainly facing Senegal.

Wednesday, January 19

I wake up feeling like death. There’s a piercing pain in my stomach and I go to the bathroom and unsuccessfully try to make myself sick. I’m glad I’m not due to face Sadio Mane today.

The doctor is called and he tells me that he’s been in hospital with our captain, Marco Soares, who had similar symptoms.

And there were others too. I’m initially worried that it’s appendicitis, which nailed me for a while last year, but it doesn’t seem to be that.

The consensus is that it’s a bout of food poisoning and I take two Buscopan tablets to try and make things better.

I sleep for most of the day and miss training. We suspect that the salads we had a few days earlier might be to blame; you’ve got to be really careful with your salads in Africa and I’ll be avoiding them now.

While the Buscopans do their bit, it’s football that kicks me back into life. If Nigeria (v Guinea Bissau) and Egypt (v Sudan) both avoid defeat in the evening games, then we’re definitely through. I make it out of bed for dinner and to watch the first half in the restaurant with the group but I’m still feeling achy and feverish and go back to my room at half-time.

A few others had the same idea but Marco tells us to come back for the last ten minutes if results are going our way. And with Nigeria and Egypt winning, the sick notes all start to arrive down to cheers during the second half.

Cape Verde manager Bubista is lifted into the air during a live TV interview

Whatsapp Cape Verde manager Bubista is lifted into the air during a live TV interview

There’s a TV crew there recording and Inacio, a journalist and jack of all trades who follows our team everywhere – he also takes photos and made a documentary about the team – is present so the pictures can be beamed back home to Cape Verde.

With five minutes to go, it’s already breaking into another karaoke night and it erupts at full-time. We interrupt Inacio’s report by grabbing him into our singsong huddle.

Bubista is lifted onto our shoulders midway through his interview. The clip of the chaotic news bulletin is sent through to the group from Cape Verde, and we hear there’s great excitement back there. I’m feeling better all of a sudden.

Thursday, January 20

We now know we’re playing Senegal next Tuesday in Bafoussam, which means we are going to be packing up and moving out of this hotel at last. It’s in the west of the country and it’s where they have played all of their games; a reward for winning the group is that you get to stay in your base but, to be honest, I don’t think we’ll be too sad to pack up and enjoy a change of scenery.

No matter what happens now, we’re all going to be away from home for at least a month. I’ve been speaking to my family regularly and they’re enjoying the publicity. I’ve heard the commentators on Sky were talking about my parents and Cape Verde and Ireland being a lovely combination and I think they’re just delighted with the mention.

I have to say I’m struggling with some of the attention – I don’t live on my phone at home but we’ve so little to do during the day here that I find myself always on it, and there’s so many messages coming through since the Cameroon game that I really can’t understand how the top players cope with this all of the time.

Still, if I want a distraction, I can always talk to my girlfriend Leah because she’s dealing with something that is going to live long in the memory too.

Our first house is almost over the line; the bank loan is drawn down, the funds transferred to the solicitor and we’ve paid our property tax yesterday so she’s expecting to have the keys tomorrow. That’s the second big result this week.

Friday, January 21

We say farewell to Yaounde and the familiar four walls of our hotel rooms. I think I might need another suitcase and I go looking for the physio to see if he can make room for my foam roller. It’s not just the man of the match award and the big chest it came in but there’s the official suit too and then there’s all of the pictures I’ve bought.

CAF have a deal where they allow local photographers into the team hotels to try and sell action shots from the matches to players for ten dollars a pop. I’ve probably gone a bit overboard on them, but it’s hard to say no to the lads, they’ve charmed us.



We’re back to earth now, and we’re thinking of Senegal. I was a sub when we played them in a friendly last June and while they beat us 2-0, they didn’t do anything to terrify us.

They’re the number one ranked team in Africa, but they haven’t had a good tournament in terms of how they’ve performed; they’ve only scored one goal and that was a Mane penalty.

Maybe I’m getting ahead of myself here but I really think, on our day, we can do them. Leah contacts me to say we’ve got the keys for the house. I’m checking into Bafoussam to try and unlock the door to the quarter-finals.