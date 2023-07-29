‘I don’t think we’ve used any sort of excuses’ – Louise Quinn looking to end World Cup on a high

Louise Quinn has insisted there can be no excuses after Ireland’s World Cup exit was confirmed this week.

A steady flow of issues, from Denise O’Sullivan’s shin scare to Heather Payne’s hamstring horror, have interrupted Ireland’s preparations, while after covering almost 10,000 kilometres in the skies, they have spent an inordinate amount of time travelling from east to west and all points in between.

“I don’t think we’ve used any sort of excuses,” said the full-time defender and part-time striker, who had her own alarm when injuring an ankle against the Matildas in game one.

“Denise definitely got a knock, I’ve definitely had a knock, thankfully it’s one of those things that hasn’t been able to keep us out.

“We’re not going to use any excuses. The experience of a tournament or the crowds, I actually thought we handled it amazingly against Australia.

“I thought we were very cool and composed, just had the right amount of nerves and really just soaked it in. For a penalty to determine the Australia game is rough. But we still created chances, we managed to get forward, it’s just about finishing those chances.

“All these things are very Irish performances but then also Irish performances are known for being defensively sound but maybe finding it difficult to score.

“That’s something we know can do now but you’ve got to be able to bring it on a consistent basis. If you’re only given two, three chances in a game you’ve got to take one to two of them at least.”

After Katie McCabe’s historic first Irish World Cup goal, Quinn is hoping that her side can now engineer an historic first win, as they bid to topple the Group surprise packets, Nigeria.

“I can’t speak for Australia or Canada, but coming into the group, they probably thought they’d be the two ones coming out of it, naturally, just in terms of their ranking.

“We’ve come into the group always knowing that Nigeria were going to be a massive threat - that’s always been our mindset.

“Maybe at times we need to have more of the confidence or cockiness that other teams have, but also, what works well for us is being realistic, determined and not underestimating anyone because we know other teams can’t underestimate us.

“If Australia underestimated them that was silly because they have such qualities. They’ve got their star striker, they’ve got real pace, they’ve got a fantastic shape, they defensively work hard, their recovery runs, their quality on the ball.

“They’ve scored the goals now to boot and they’ve showed it form different areas of the pitch. They’ve always been a threat.

“We’ve got to work our ass off to get something out of it. We can’t get out of the group but that doesn’t mean this game is any less important for us.

“It’s absolutely about pride it’s about proving ourselves, it’s about bringing that kind of joy with us back and trying to make sure we do it for the people at home.

“And most importantly ourselves, because you can see from the games we’ve done well, we’ve competed, we’ve really held it to other teams but we’ve got to still prove it and put something on the board to show it.”