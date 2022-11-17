‘I don’t think we deserved to lose’ – Stephen Kenny defends Ireland performance in Norway defeat

There are lies, damn lies and statistics. And then there are the 292 successful passes that Ireland’s footballers played in an awful first-half performance against Norway at the Aviva Stadium.

The passes were sideways, backwards, across the pitch from wing to wing, anywhere but in a direction that could threaten the Norwegian goal.

Yet again, as if Ireland’s now long suffering football supporters needed it confirmed, we learned that Ireland lack a ‘No 10’, a player who can open an international calibre defence with a pass or a trick.

For all that, Stephen Kenny still wanted to look to the positive after the 2-1 loss. “I don’t think we deserved to lose it,” he said after the match. “We did have plenty of possession in the first half, but made no use of it. It was hard to play through Norway’s formation. We adapted at half-time and Matt Doherty and Callum O’Dowda got forward from wing-back and we made chances.

“We got a great goal back from Alan Browne, and then gave away a cheap goal from a set-piece at the end. We’d six players back against three Norwegian attackers, and that was a bad goal to concede.”

Kenny stood by his way of playing, despite the fact that he does not seem to have the players to play it. “I don’t accept that we would have been better off just going forward at will. We lost because we gave away two set-piece goals, we attacked Norway where we knew we could get at them, which was out wide, and now we go to Malta on Sunday which is a difference challenge.

But a very different one to the one that awaits in March when France come calling in our first Euro 2024 qualifier. “That will be a very different game again,” added Kenny, “it will be a qualifier for points and we know what we have to do there.”

As for last night, Norwegian Head Coach Stale Solbakken said – “I think probably we deserved it, there was a period in the second half where we lost the momentum, Ireland had a few good set pieces and began to hurt us from corners and free-kicks.

“The goals came from two nice set pieces from Martin Odegaard, but I’ve seen him play better for Norway. Ireland had only lost one home game in the last nine. We respected that - so it was a good win for us.”

Solbakken confirmed that Erling Haaland, having missed the Ireland match, will not play in Norway’s friendly against Finland on Sunday. “I spoke to him on Wednesday and we agreed that he is not ready and we will see him next year.”