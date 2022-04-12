‘I don't think I've just given them an ultimatum’ – Stephen Kenny praises Hendrick and Hourihane for loan moves

STEPHEN Kenny has praised Ireland players Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane for seeking loan moves away to get first-team football, even though it meant a drop out of the Premier League.

Hendrick is on loan to QPR after falling out of favour at Newcastle United, while Hourihane, in the last few months of his contract at Aston Villa, has made 25 league appearances for loan club Sheffield United.

Kenny has spoken of the importance of regular first-team football at club level, stressing that Jamie McGrath lost his place in the Ireland squad for the March internationals since he was out of favour at Wigan. The Ireland boss says he didn't instruct midfielders Hendrick and Hourihane to seek a loan move to secure their place in the Irish squad, but he's pleased to see them get games.

"I don't think I've just given them an ultimatum. I think, to be fair, they're just two lads who want to play and they're at the stage of their career where they want to be somewhere where they're playing," Kenny says.

"I'll have conversations, of course, but they're not two lads who are happy to sit in the background.

"Jeff missed the weekend with a hamstring strain, he'll be out for a week and I think he might miss two games. I just got a report from the doctor at QPR on that.

"But they'll want to play themselves and they both played an amount of football over the last while as well, but Jeff chose not to stay at Newcastle and moved to QPR late in the day. Obviously, Newcastle only agreed to release him very late in the day because they signed players late in the window and then you become available.

"Up until then, he wasn't available and then your options are limited so late in the window, so that can happen sometimes. So he went to QPR and it's a good move for him in terms of getting matches. It's up to him how he goes. Conor at Sheffield United has not played every week but is still playing a number of games. He came on at the weekend," added Kenny.

He also stated that Callum O'Dowda has not been forgotten about but made clear the midfielder, who has started 16 matches for Bristol City in an injury-scarred season, needs games.

"I spoke to Callum during the week," Kenny says. "He’s back training now, he’s been out for a good while. His previous injuries were hamstring related. He had an operation on his hamstring because he was breaking down with it a few times. He got back, he’d done well. He’d a good run of games and then he had a knee ligament injury that ruled him out.

"They’ve got six games left and they’re looking for him to have some game time before he would be really considered because he’s not played in a while. Ideally, that’s what you’d want with Callum. He’s sort of a versatile player potentially. He can play left wing-back, he’s played it a bit with Bristol this year. We see him as a left of a front three probably but he can play on the right as well. He is a good player, Callum, but obviously, he just needs to play matches. He hasn’t played for a long time."