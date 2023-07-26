‘I don't think it's helped him’ – Jason McAteer says Lee Carsley’s success heaps more pressure on Stephen Kenny

In advance of Ireland’s Women’s National Team second fixture in Australia on Wednesday, Carlsberg 0.0, an official partner of the Football Association of Ireland, have teamed up with former Irish international Jason McAteer, to encourage fans continue their support for the Girls in Green. ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Former Ireland midfielder Jason McAteer believes Lee Carsley’s success in leading England to the U-21 European Championship has made Stephen Kenny’s position a little more uncertain.

And while McAteer tips Carsley to go right to the top in management, he feels now is not the right time for the England U-21 boss to become Ireland boss.

Most Irish fans would remember McAteer for his famous strike against the Netherlands in 2001, which secured Mick McCarthy’s side a World Cup play-off, where they would go on to defeat Iran to reach Korea & Japan.

He shares an insight into how Carsley helped him in the lead up to that crucial clash against the Dutch, which coincided with a difficult moment in his personal life.

“I roomed with him for the Holland game, he is into motivational stuff and all that,” said McAteer, speaking on behalf of Carlsberg 0.0 ahead of Ireland’s World Cup clash against Canada today (1.0).

“My head was all over the place. I needed someone like that in the room, he kept me together. He is the reason it all went well! I wasn’t in a good place around that time, my life was a bit of a mess. To have him around me, we roomed together for the week, he looks after you. He’s a carer.

“The game has gone to a different level now when you talk about mental health and he is right up on that, he’s all over it. He’s a really good character.”

Carsley won 39 caps in green between 1997 and 2008 and previously offered his coaching services to the FAI several years ago, though that interest was not reciprocated at the time.

Ireland’s poor start to the Euro 2024 campaign this year has placed fresh scrutiny on Kenny after defeat in the opening two qualifiers against France and Greece, and McAteer was critical of the decision to appoint the 51-year-old as senior boss initially.

After Carsley led England’s U-21s to a first Euro triumph in 39 years earlier this month, defeating Spain in the decider, McAteer hailed his former teammate’s abilities as a manager.

“You think some people are fit for it and Lee was definitely one of them,” said McAteer.

“He's done ever so well with England winning the European Championships, which has put him right in the shop window.

"I don't think it's helped Stephen Kenny. I think it's made his job a little bit more difficult because people are looking at that success of Lee's and thinking he could just take over and slot in.

"But, then again, Lee has got to look at it from his point of view and think 'where is my career going?' Is Ireland the right move for him? I'm not too sure it is at the minute.

"He's got all the tools to be a top manager. I’m sure he’d love to help Ireland out, I’m sure he’d love to do something, but like with everything in football it's timing. I’m not sure whether this is his time.”

McAteer stands by the comments he made when Kenny became senior boss, where he doubted the Dubliner’s managerial pedigree, stating in 2020, “when I think of Stephen's appointment, it is a pretty big ask from a guy who has only really managed League of Ireland teams and a team in Scotland."

“Obviously my comments early after Stephen got in made a few headlines, but I stand by what I said,” said McAteer, who earned 54 Irish caps between 1994 and 2004.

“I’m certainly not saying I’m sitting here now with a smile on my face because of what happened.

“I wanted them to be successful but that was my opinion at the time and it stands. I’m not saying results have proven me right but I just thought that it was a tough ask for Stephen going into that kind of dressing-room and get results.

“He has tried to change things which is fine, I totally understand that. He has a set of players and sometimes you have to look at the manager and say it’s not all his fault, it’s players who aren’t playing at club level, or playing in Championship and League One at times.

“It’s very difficult. Sometimes you’re a victim of years gone by. We want to get back to that level but it is a long journey. Hopefully we can get there but it’s not looking good at the minute.”

McAteer believes a figure like Carsely would be able to attract younger players from England with Irish heritage to switch allegiance, and insists the national side needs more English-born players to come into the side.

“I think there would be an attraction. I'm not saying Stephen can't do it. Previous managers have failed in that area big time,” added the 52-year-old.

“That's one of the reasons we are where we are. We missed out on Declan Rice and Jack Grealish. I think Lee is that type of personality that would attract younger players, playing for Premier League clubs to come and play for Ireland. He'd sell it.

"That's what we need to start doing. We do need English-born players to play for us. It's something that's crept out. If it takes a manager like Lee to do it we need to try to get him here, but I'm not sure whether the Ireland manager's job is the right one for him at this moment.”

The former Liverpool midfielder named Shelbourne boss Damien Duff as an example of a figure who would gain instant respect in a dressing room and reflected on his own experience with former Ireland boss Jack Charlton, who handed him his senior debut before playing under him at the 1994 World Cup.

“I was quite vocal on why I thought Stephen shouldn't have been the manager. I think Damien is completely the other way and I think he’d gain instant respect in that dressing room,” added McAteer.

“Damien Duff rings you up and it’s a different proposition isn't it? That's not me being disrespectful to Stephen, it's just me knowing the game and how people are. In dressing rooms you gain respect from what you've done in your own career.

“Like when I walked into the dressing room with Jack Charlton. It’s Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner. It's instant respect. You sit there, listen, do what you're told and play for him. In the end he gains that respect where you would run through a brick wall for him. Mick McCarthy was the same, captained his country.

“I felt Stephen was going into the job and didn’t have that. I always thought it would be difficult for him to raise the players' expectations and get them to do what he wanted them to do very quickly. That's what it needs, it needs to turn around very quickly.”