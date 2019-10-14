Mick McCarthy ‘s Irish side know that a win tomorrow night against the Swiss will guarantee his side a place in next year’s Euro 2020 tournament – but the manager has said he will be happy with a draw.

'I don't think it would be a risk at all to start him' - Mick McCarthy drops Aaron Connolly hint for Swiss tie

"We’ll approach it trying to win it, that’s what we’ll do," said McCarthy, who may decide to play Alan Browne as a central link player between the midfield and Aaron Connolly, Alan Judge and Jack Byrne are more unlikely contenders.

"It’s far from a free shot. We'll approach it as we would have approached it before, and try to win the game.

"Switzerland are the best team in the group, they played well in Dublin and they were excellent against Denmark on Saturday night. We’ll give it our all to try and win the game.

"If we end up with a draw, I’ll take it and I’ll be happy with it. That would have been before the tournament and that would be now."

McCarthy again strongly hinted that Aaron Connolly will get a Swiss role – and he may not be tasked with ploughing a lone furrow either.

Aaron Connolly of Republic of Ireland in action against Gia Grigalava of Georgia. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Connolly was the only bright spark of Saturday’s 0-0 draw in Tbilisi which, nevertheless, was a result which now leaves Ireland 90 minutes from automatic qualification for next summer’s Euro 2020 championships.

And, although McCarthy declared that he would be happy with another draw from tomorrow’s clash, knowing that there is another opportunity to qualify against Denmark next month, his potential selection gambit suggests that his side may play with much more freedom than the under-pressure Swiss.

"I don't think there is a risk. He's now made his debut. He had a cameo and did well in it and I think he will be feeling comfortable about himself, so no, I don't think it would be a risk at all to start him."

Asked if he might need someone alongside him, McCarthy agreed

"Someone to support him, yes. I wouldn't want him to be isolated up there, that's for sure.

"They play three at the back and I think putting Aaron into that, if I decided to do it, putting him up on his own would be a big ask, I think, on his first full start."

If Connolly’s pace can inspire Ireland, captain Seamus Coleman has backed his defence, into which Enda Stevens will return from suspension to replace Matt Doherty, to hold out against the pre-qualification favourites once his side can produce that positive impact.

"It's a tough group. Switzerland and Denmark are two very, very good teams. We have conceded only two goals but playing the last two games we have to be positive and if we get the win it will have been an unbelievable campaign," he said.

"I fully believe, like I do every time I go out in that green shirt, that we can get a result and no better place than here with the Irish fans over. As the manager touched on, these are a world class team but I believe that can be the case.

"It's going to be tough against a team like this. Look, we have played at this level for long enough to know it's hard enough to defend for 90 mins against these top teams and keep a clean sheet.

"If we go 1-0 up, I would back us but it would be a very tough job. Tomorrow night on the pitch is where the talking will be done and hopefully we can be happy after it."

