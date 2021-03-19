'I don't think he's fit enough to be part of that squad' - James McClean at centre of club v country row

Ireland midfielder James McClean has been named in the Ireland squad despite his injury

James McClean is at the centre of a club v country row as Stoke City insist that the Derry native should not have been called up by Ireland.

McClean has been out for a month with a foot injury and will miss their weekend game but he still plans to link up with the Irish squad on Sunday, a call that City manager Michael O'Neill is unhappy with.

"James hasn't trained yet. For me, he's not fit. I don't think he's fit enough to be part of that squad," the former Northern Ireland boss told the Stoke Sentinel.

"It's up to Ireland to assess him, they have the right to do that. That's the rules of international football.

"But he's not trained with us. He was out doing a bit of running today and it was the first time he's done that. He's three weeks into the rehabilitation process with the injury and I'm surprised that Ireland have called him up.

"If we had a game on Wednesday night, for example, like Ireland have, James wouldn't be fit for that game."

