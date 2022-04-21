Cadbury have unveiled Republic of Ireland captain, Katie McCabe, as a brand ambassador to launch a new campaign dedicated to supporting Irish women’s grassroots football, ‘Become a Supporter and a Half’. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland captain Katie McCabe says she is not in favour of moving September’s crunch World Cup qualifier with Finland to the Aviva Stadium, believing it could be an unnecessary “distraction” from their ultimate aim of qualification.

And the Dubliner believes the team needs to start selling out the 8,000 capacity Tallaght Stadium before seeking to relocate to Ballsbridge.

The Arsenal player has offered her personal opinion on the subject with calls in some quarters for the visit of the Finns to be moved from Tallaght in order to facilitate a drive for the biggest ever attendance for a senior women’s football game in this country.

McCabe is looking at things from another perspective and thinks the argument against a high profile switch is stronger at this remove.

“I love playing at the Aviva, I think it’s a special occasion. I’ve played there with Raheny and Shelbourne in various cup finals but for us, as a women’s national team, our home is Tallaght Stadium and I think until we start to sell out Tallaght Stadium, I don’t think we can quite look at the Aviva just yet, especially when it’s a World Cup qualifier and the stakes are high,” said McCabe.

“We’re used to Tallaght. We love the closeness of the crowd in Tallaght. I think it captures the sound, with the fans roaring if we score and pushing us on to literally the last second of every game.”

“I just think, in my opinion, if you were looking at a game in the Aviva, maybe a once-off (friendly) game against England or the USA, it could be a lot more tasty,” she continued.

"I think for us there is no need to move the Finland game to the Aviva Stadium. The stakes are high in these last three games, obviously two of them are away. For me it’s all about that timing of when that women’s national team game will be held at the Aviva and answering honestly I don’t think Finland is the right time for me.

"Would I love to see future games? Maybe at the start of a new campaign? Absolutely. But we've not sold Tallaght Stadium out yet so that's my opinion on it. Until we start continuously selling out Tallaght Stadium, we can't just start heading to the Aviva. I'd rather play at a packed out Tallaght Stadium than maybe one or two stands full in the Aviva.

"But that's my personal opinion. I've not discussed that with the team because it's all hearsay right now.”

McCabe has welcomed the impact of moving onto the same level as the men’s side in terms of payment during international breaks.

While she is an established full-time player at Arsenal, other members of Vera Pauw’s squad are part-time or amateur and have to take time off to represent their country.

"I definitely think it has been massive,” says McCabe. “It really supports the girls who are still working full-time and have to take holidays to represent their country.

“For the majority of us, it is about parity. We just want an equal opportunity, the same as the men, access to the same pitches and facilities, that for us betters our performance and gives us a better chance to win football games and become more competitive. And hopefully, qualify for a tournament one day.

“The equal pay side of things was fantastic for the FAI as a whole, it really showed the unity within the FAI and within the men’s and women’s team. Seamus (Coleman) has been fantastic in supporting us in that too, and all the senior lads really have.

"We are one of the few countries that have equal pay – it’s fantastic.”

McCabe is concentrated on club matters at the moment with Arsenal locked in a Women’s Super League title race with Chelsea, but the joy of Ireland’s draw in Sweden last week remains fresh in the mind. The 26-year-old says it was more satisfying than the famous scoreless draw away to Holland in 2017 because of their counter-attacking effectiveness.

"I felt that we were more in control compared to the Dutch game,” said McCabe. “It might look like we are parking the bus but we knew our roles and responsibilities and we had an outlet. We take a confidence from that.”

Katie McCabe was speaking after being announced as a brand ambassador to a new Cadbury campaign dedicated to supporting Irish women’s grassroots football, ‘Become a Supporter and a Half’.

