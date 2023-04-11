‘I don’t know why people say that on Twitter’ – Vera Pauw dismisses Ireland physicality talk on social media

10 April 2023; Megan Connolly and Vera Pauw during a Republic of Ireland women press conference at CityPark in St Louis, Missouri, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sinéad Farrelly will not start a second match in three days against the USA, but after overseeing a sensational debut for the 33-year-old, Vera Pauw has all but confirmed that she will be bound for this summer’s World Cup.

Farrelly played only her second competitive game in seven years in Saturday night’s 2-0 Austin reverse, a remarkably assured hour in the Irish engine room, but the Gotham FC player will not be risked again at any stage in the CityPark Stadium, St Louis, Missouri (KO 12.30am, Wed Irish time).

“We are in daily contact with her coach because this situation is a bit special,” revealed Pauw in St Louis last night.

“Together, we have a programme set up and we will go into the details next week to get her fitter and ready for the World Cup. So, yes, if she is fit, there is a big chance she will be.”

Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion will also sit out the game entirely, but Pauw will not necessarily make wholesale changes as she is determined to maintain a balance between seeking another competitive performance and granting her squad a prime audition for the summer.

“With Aoife, it is player protection. You have to practise what you preach. We only have two days in between and we have to fly and there’s a risk of a re-occurrence of an ACL as a possibility and that is why Aoife is not playing.

“Sinead did not play for seven years, then played three friendlies and 20 minutes competitively. She did remarkably well for us for 60 minutes. But we could see from the heart rate monitor we could judge how she was feeling in those final five minutes.

“That means she cannot recover in two days. We did not take a risk. Her body is more important than the outcome of tomorrow’s game.”

Pauw also dismissed some rumblings of discontent Stateside about the side’s physical approach.

Although there was no suggestion that Mallory Swanson’s World Cup-ending injury was anything other than an accident, Rose Lavelle will not play after shipping a heavy knock in a Megan Connolly tackle, while there were social media grumblings about the robust Irish approach.

“How am I going to respond to this? We played Sweden and they said exactly the same thing, but Sweden had 24 fouls and we had three fouls. We are a team that plays within the rules of the game. We put pressure on an opponent.”

For the record, Ireland committed 13 fouls to the US total of five, with one yellow card apiece.

“That is why Vlatko (Andonovski, US manager) wanted to play us. He told me. We will be fair, but we will not give anything away.

“Our aim is for zero fouls in the game, and obviously, that is not possible, we haven’t reached that goal yet, but it is also the pressure that the US put on us.

“I don’t know why people say that on Twitter because what do you do? You don’t stop them going forward? Within the rules of the game, we challenge them. From what I’ve seen back there was maybe one challenge where we were late.

“The moment with Swanson, we are really hurt with what happened to her. The big injury did not come from the tackle, it came from something else.

“The head first, that was a very fair challenge. That is football. That was an accident. There was nothing malicious in that.”

Midfielder Megan Connolly concedes that there are still many places up for grabs with some key fringe players eager to make an impression in the swanking 22,000-seater stadium, only recently built to house the country’s newest MLS side.

“Nobody is guaranteed a place. There is still a lot of time between now and July. As I said, it is a really good environment. This is a good group.

“And it feels like everyone who comes in feels like they have been part of it for a while. Even Aoife, a camp ago, she has been great for the team.

“For us, we need to keep developing on and off the field and whoever comes in adds to it and we need to keep growing together.

“The USA are the best in the world and we’ve developed a lot since we played them the last time.

“We put a great show on and showed the steps we’ve taken. We want to keep growing and implement more stuff tomorrow. It’s the best challenge to have.”