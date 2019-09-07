The war of words between former Irish internationals Roy Keane and Jon Walters has continued after the latter wondered why people took any notice of the ex-Manchester United captain.

'I don’t know why people listen to what he has to stay' - Jon Walters hits back at Roy Keane

Walters broke down during a BBC interview in March 2018 when discussing the impact of losing his mother, Helen Brady, when he was just 11.

He’s suffered further tragedy since with the death of his brother.

The relationship between Keane and Walters has been strained since the player’s exit from Ipswich Town to Stoke City in 2010.

The pair clashed again in the Ireland camp, with the duo having to be separated in May 2018 ahead of friendly in France.

Keane was critical of Walters and Arter for sitting out the team’s training session.

"He talks a good game," Keane said of Walters to an Off the Ball roadshow audience on Wednesday in Dublin .

"Imagine if he'd won a trophy. He goes on the TV about how he was harshly treated by me. He's crying on the TV about his family situation.”

Responding for the first time today, Walters told BBC’s Football Focus: "Honestly I don’t know why people listen to what he has to stay.

"I didn’t want to particularly go on TV to talk about it. It all came from an interview I did a few years ago with Henry Winter. He caught me by surprise and I broke down.

"I was mentally tough as a player and had never broken down. He got me to another place. There were thousands of responses to that.

"I had a terrible last year. Someone got wind of it and I got asked to speak about it. Because of the previous responses, I went down that route.

"It’s up to someone if they want to take it down that route but it doesn’t bother me one single bit.

"Obviously, I bother him but he doesn’t bother me one bit. I don’t know why people take notice most of the time.

"I was trying to help other people. It’s hard to get back to everyone on social media. From 16-year-old boys and girls to 80 year olds.

"As an ex-player, you have certain media platform. Rather than use it try self-promote or have digs at people, it more is more to help people."

Asked if he’d be open to making up with Keane, Walters was non-committal:

"I’ve never been a person to hold grudges. There’s plenty of things I could say or moves I could make. I always give an honest a straight answer when asked the question.

"It happened at Ipswich and I approached him in the Ireland in the camp to make up but each person is unique. We’ll see down the line."

