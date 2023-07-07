‘I don’t foresee him being here’ – Derby standing firm on valuation but expect to lose Jason Knight

Derby County are resigned to losing Ireland midfielder Jason Knight before the start of the season – but only if bidding clubs are willing to meet their valuation of the Dubliner.

Knight is under contract with the Rams for another year but their failure to win promotion, and the prospect of another season in League One, made it almost certain that the player would leave. Bristol City have made two bids, already rejected, of over £1million for the former Cabinteely player but County boss Paul Warne, while admitting that retaining Knight is impossible, says the club can hold out for the fee they have in mind although bids made to date are “not way off” according to Warne.

"I don't foresee him being here. That's the honest truth. I know there's a lot of clubs who have a massive interest in him, and he's got a year left on his contract,” Warne said.

"I've spoken to Knighty a couple of times. He isn't like knocking on my door to leave. But I am aware of interest from a couple of Championship clubs. I am aware of bids. I am aware of what the player has been offered. I am aware of everything. So the common sense of my brain is being honest - I can see Knighty leaving. I don't want him to leave from a football manager's point of view. Why would I?

"But I also, I've said all along, I don't want to have hostages here and he isn't that, he's definitely not that, he's a great kid.

"He's trained really well this week. But I honestly think by the end of this summer it will happen, but it would only happen if our club agreed to other club's evaluation now, they might not.

"And if that's the case then he runs his contract out here. Great. The figure has to match the value we see in the player. And if that's the case and the ownership people above my head, regard that figure to be good enough and the player is happy with it, then we part company. It will be a sad day for me because I love Knighty."

Last month Ireland boss Stephen Kenny stated that he expected Knight to leave in the summer window. Of the players in Kenny’s squad, Nathan Collins (Wolves to Brentford), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham to Luton), Jack Taylor (Peterborough to Ipswich) and Shane Duffy (Fulham to Norwich) have already completed moves but Matt Doherty, Jeff Hendrick, Ryan Manning, Jamie McGrath and Aaron Connolly are expected to change clubs.