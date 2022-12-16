‘I didn’t look at him and think he could win the World Cup’ – Emiliano Martinez’ Irish ex team-mates backing final push

It was more a statement of fact than a boast.

An Irish dad is watching Argentina march on to the final of the World Cup, points to the man in goal for Lionel Messi’s side and says to his two sons (aged 13 and six), “you know I used to play with him”.

Boys will be boys and they’re not having this.

“They just looked at me and said, ‘no you didn’t play with Argentina’s goalkeeper, shut up dad’. They eventually believed me and that was more interesting to them than most of the other stuff I have done in my career,” says Derry-born defender Danny Lafferty, now with Sligo Rovers.

But Emiliano Martinez was indeed a former team-mate, as the last line of defence for Argentina in tomorrow’s World Cup final has spent the bulk of his club career in England.

When normal service resumes post-Qatar he’ll be back in place as No 1 keeper for Aston Villa, but Martinez has put in the work, and travelled the width and breadth of England to get there, across the divisions.

In his eight years as an Arsenal player he had six loan spells, five of those in the lower tiers in England with Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolves and Reading. And those who once soldiered with Martinez have fond memories of the big man.

They knew he was good, just not how good. So it was hard to predict he would stand where he is this weekend, 90 minutes away from a World Cup winner’s medal.

“He was a brilliant lad. But, being honest, I didn’t look at him then and think, this guy is a future World Cup winner.

“I did see him playing Premier League football but I wasn’t sure he would to get the levels he has,” says Lafferty, who played with Martinez for unfashionable Rotherham United in a successful battle to avoid relegation in the 2014/2015 season.

Lafferty welcomed the signing of the Argentinian as a saviour but for another Irishman, Martinez’ arrival was potentially bad news.

When Wolves signed Martinez on loan from Arsenal at the start of the 2015/16 season, it meant that Monaghan-born player Aaron McCarey went from second-choice keeper to third in the pecking order.

“Looking back now I can say he’s possibly the best player I ever played with. But at the time, I honestly didn’t feel he was much better than I was,” says McCarey, now lining out for Glentoran.

“I knew he had ability but no one could have seen where his career took him. He could have sat on a long contract at Arsenal and taken the money, which a lot of players would have done as it was good money but he wasn’t content with that and it showed his character.

“He was very confident in his ability, he backed himself. You could see in training that he was different to a so-called foreign keeper. He loved the physical elements of the game, coming for crosses but also his technical ability was superb, his distribution was top-class.

“But he was a good bloke too, very energetic and enthusiastic. I loved working with him, he was a big help to me as a fellow keeper,” added McCarey, noting that Martinez was dropped for a month not long after his arrival at Wolves but regained his spot.

Lafferty recalls Martinez for how, despite being a Premier League player, blended in and helped the Millers stay in the Championship.

“He came from a different culture to us, he was an elite Premier League player but he still fitted in with us easily, he was able for the banter. He’s gone from a state-of-the-art training facility to our training ground.

“Rotherham was not what he was used to but he came with a bigger picture in mind, to get game time that would stand him in good stead down the road. He was humble enough to accept it. He didn’t cry or grumble about the fact that he was at Rotherham instead of the Arsenal team. He had no airs or graces.”

Lafferty can see Martinez playing a role in the final push tomorrow.

“I think those defenders in Argentina will think the same as I did when he was my team-mate, you look back and you’re covered with Emiliano in goal.

“I’d like them to see it out and win it, not just the Messi factor but for Emiliano too. France have more quality individuals but I’d love to see him win a medal.”

McCarey is also backing that side. “I didn’t back them to get this far but they’ve grown as the tournament went on. It’s a big ask as this is a fantastic French team but to me it’s just written for Argentina to do it this weekend,” he says.